Princess Beatrice's weekly M&S food shop is surprisingly normal

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are no stranger to a lavish date night, from secret sunset dinners in St Tropez to flitting between London's private member's clubs, the royal couple know how to amp up the romance.

Occasionally, however, errands take priority over fun - even for members of the royal family. On Saturday, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo were spotted doing their weekly shop in Marks & Spencer in Mayfair.

As father-of-two Edoardo, who shares his daughter Sienna with Princess Beatrice, and has a son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship, carried the couple's bag of groceries from the supermarket.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, a glimpse into Beatrice and Edoardo's shopping bag showed the royal duo had bought vine tomatoes and leafy greens.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo were seen shopping at Marks & Spencer on Saturday

While it's not known if she still follows the diet strictly, Princess Beatrice previously favoured a plant-based diet, having hosted a lavish 31st birthday party back in 2019 with an entirely vegan menu, including a dairy-free cake.

A peek into her grocery bag suggests she could well still be vegan, which was also the diet she followed while working with her nutritionist and close friend, Gabriela Peacock, before her wedding and after the birth of Sienna.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi vegan?

Speaking to HELLO! about her nutritional advice after giving birth, Gabriela shared: "A lot of new mums are thinking about weight and getting back into shape, which is not something I encourage.

The baby is the priority and if you’ve just been pregnant, you really need to relax and be kind to yourself. Don’t rush anything, don’t stress about stuff. Don’t judge yourself but be organised and have a loose plan in your head. It really helps."

© Getty Gabriela is also godmother to Beatrice's daughter, Sienna

Beatrice isn't the only member of the royal family who follows a vegan diet. Before she married Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex openly spoke about how she tries to follow a vegan and gluten-free diet on weekdays.

"I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends," Meghan told Best Health in 2015.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex follows a part-time plant based diet

"But at the same time, it's all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating."

