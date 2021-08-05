Duchess Meghan celebrates 40th birthday with stunning 'naked' cake

A very happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated her special day on Wednesday 4 August.

Of course, no birthday is complete without a cake, and the wife of Prince Harry was treated to a beautiful confection – spotted on her birthday video in which the royal launched a new women's work initiative.

MORE: Meghan Markle makes subtle nod to the UK in birthday video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Meghan shares video for her 40th birthday

During the video filmed with actress Melissa McCarthy, Meghan blew out a candle on a pretty cake that was covered in delicious-looking cream frosting and decorated with strawberries, blackberries and blueberries.

According to The Mirror, Meghan's husband Prince Harry ordered a birthday cake for his wife from local baker Posies & Sugar near their home in Montecito, California.

MORE: Is chocolate the secret behind the Queen's youthful appearance?

Meghan's pretty birthday cake

A look on the barkery's website shows an array of similarly stunning cakes, many in the 'naked' style like Meghan's dessert. 'Naked' refers to minimal frosting on the cake and minimalistic decoration.

Posies & Sugar is run by baker Heather, who writes: "I started Posies & Sugar in the fall of 2017 out of my kitchen in my hometown of Santa Barbara, CA. I do the baking and creative work, and my husband Matt runs all things marketing and numbers (and if we’re being honest, he does most of the taste testing).

"I believe that the beauty in life is worth celebrating, worth throwing confetti in the air over and eating a slice of cake (or two). I believe in flowers and in being kind to ourselves and in simple, good things like peach pie.

MORE: Royal kids' favourite dinners revealed! From Prince George to Princess Charlotte

A cake by Posies & Sugar

"My grandma used to call me her little posy, and so I started calling her my big posy…and the name Posy just stuck. My other grandma used to squeeze my cheeks and call me sugar. So this one is for you, grandmas, and for my mama who passed along her love of baking to me."

A nine-inch round cake like Meghan's costs $75 (£53) from the bakery and there's an additional charge for custom decoration, plus a $15 delivery fee. All in all, we estimate the royal's cake cost around $100 (£71).

Wishing the royal mum many happy returns.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.