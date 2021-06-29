Meghan Markle's secret banana bread recipe revealed - and we bet Prince Harry loves it!

Looking back over the lockdown period, it seemed as if the entire country had baked some form of banana bread - but have you tried the Duchess of Sussex's tasty recipe?

MORE: Ultimate banana bread recipes: vegan, boozy, nutty and low-sugar!

From vegan to nutty and everything in between, photos of scrumptious loaves have filled our social media feeds over the past year or so. But if you're still not over the minimal-effort dessert and you're looking for a way to use up old overripe bananas (they go brown so quickly!) then look no further than royal mum Meghan for inspiration. The wife of Prince Harry loves to cook the fruity loaf – and adds lots of bananas plus two extra ingredients.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A look back at royal wedding cakes

Back in 2018, Meghan took her own banana bread for a picnic with a farming family in Dubbo, near Sydney, Australia, whilst on royal tour with her husband. The couple joined the Woodley family for tea, where Meghan shared her homemade cake. The Daily Mail's correspondent Rebecca English revealed how the cake contained chocolate chips and ginger.

The Duchess' cake includes chocolate chips and ginger

Elaine Woodley, from the Mountain View Farm, told the Daily Mail: "We were so surprised but it was incredibly nice of her, she made it last night when she knew she was coming to a family home." Her daughter Benita revealed: "She [the Duchess of Sussex] said if you go to someone's house you always bring something, so she did. She said she was worried about the bananas, that she'd put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there's never too many bananas."

Meghan made her banana bread during a farm visit in Australia

Meghan didn't reveal her exact recipe for her banana bread so if you want to recreate it, simply add dark chocolate chips and finely chopped crystallised ginger – about half a cup of each, depending on your taste. Top tip, to ensure the chocolate chips don't melt, roll them in plain flour before adding to the cake mixture. Now, time to take high tea like a royal...

MORE: Royals' favourite takeaways revealed: the Queen's chips to Prince William's curry

Try out these trusty loaf tins to ensure your banana bread stays in the perfect shape so that you can show off your baking skills this summer, we bet all your friends will be asking for the recipe in no time.

2 x Samuel Groves loaf tins, £8.99, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.