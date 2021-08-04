We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex, who launched a new women's work initiative on Wednesday in light of her 40th year. The Duchess appeared in a fun new video with Melissa McCarthy to announce the details of her initiative – and royal fans spotted something unique about her setup.

Making a subtle nod to the UK, Prince Harry's wife tucked into a delicious afternoon tea in honour of her birthday celebrations. Following in the footsteps of her grandmother-in-law, the Queen, who is said to enjoy afternoon tea every day of the year, the Duchess sipped from a Harrods teacup, and enjoyed a buttery shortbread biscuit whilst on the call.

Meghan's exact teacup is described by Harrods as: "a breakfast cup crafted from the finest English earthenware, achieving the distinct decoration through a centuries-old technique of transferring from intricately hand-engraved rollers." Although it is now sold out, we've sourced the ultimate dupe for those wishing to indulge in a royal-approved afternoon tea at home.

Meghan has launched 40×40, a global project to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

In a personal post on Archewell's website, Meghan wrote: "In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth."

Meghan enjoyed a cup of tea and biscuits at her Californian home

Meghan has not returned to the UK since January 2020, after COVID restrictions and her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry's second child Lilibet Diana put limitations on her ability to travel overseas.

However, Cosmopolitan have reported the Duchess could be making her first trip to the UK in 18 months to attend a memorial event for Princess Diana in September.

