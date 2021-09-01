European royal ladies are a glamorous bunch, always looking effortlessly beautiful at state functions and wowing us with their latest fashion looks.

From Queen Letizia of Spain's enviable figure and stunning brunette locks to Princess Sofia of Sweden's glowing complexion, we're dying to know what these regal women eat to stay so radiant and healthy.

Queen Letizia's diet

The Spanish royal is said to follow the Perricone diet, which focuses on the consumption of foods that reduce inflammation and inner wellbeing. The diet was created by dermatologist Nicholas Perricone, MD, and is known for its anti-ageing properties and multiple benefits for the skin.

The food plan clearly works for Letizia as the 48-year-old mother-of-two looks incredible.

Queen Letizia of Spain

According to Everyday Health, the Perricone diet is full of nutrient-dense foods and lean proteins like salmon, as well as raw foods rich in antioxidants such as berries.

Breakfast for Letizia could be a smoothie followed by an egg-white omelette and smoked salmon, while snacks might include hazelnuts, plain yoghurt, green apples and olives. Lunch and dinner are likely to feature more lean protein, salads, grilled vegetables and leafy greens.

Followers of the Perricone diet are encouraged to drink up to three litres of water a day (we know, it's a lot) and green tea is recommended.

Queen Maxima's diet

The Dutch royal is believed to enjoy a varied and balanced diet – she's always pictured with a beaming smile and her skin is fabulous so we're all ears!

In 2017, Maxima was photographed eating traditional continental breakfast foods at the King's Games breakfast at De Vijfmaster school – that's glasses of milk, fresh fruit and strawberry jam on brown bread and some cucumber.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

The Dutch royal family are adventurous when it comes to their food choices, as they are regularly pictured trying different cuisines during royal visits. During a visit to a food market in Italy in 2017, Maxima sampled green olives while her husband tasted fresh mozzarella, and the pair were even pictured snacking on a local marine vegetable delicacy at the central market square of Goes in 2013.

At home, Maxima likes to make tasty treats, such as her favourite Argentinian cookies. For her 49th birthday, the royal released the recipe for the biscuits which are sandwiched together with dulce de leche and rolled in coconut.

Speaking of her mother María del Carmen Cerruti Carricart's recipe, she wrote: "I grew up with Alfajores, they are my favourite cookies! I bake them according to my mother's recipe, which I am pleased to share with you. So you can bake them yourself at home!"

Crown Princess Mary's diet

It's thought that Denmark's Crown Princess Mary follows an eating plan called the 'Danish diet' – yes it's a thing.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

The Daily Mail reports that Danes eat a lot of oily fish like salmon and less meat than their Western counterparts. When they do eat meat, high-quality meats are bought.

The diet also has a lower carb intake and a higher intake of healthy fats like nuts, seeds and protein. Root vegetables such as parsnip and potatoes are popular, while Rye bread is 'a staple'.

'Rye also contains considerably more fibre than white options, which can support a healthy and heart health,' Dietician Lyndi Cohen told the paper.

Princess Sofia's diet

We're pretty certain that Swedish royal Sofia maintains those model looks thanks to her and husband Prince Carl Philip's joint passion for good food.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Carl has a keen interest in fine cuisine and is patron of the Swedish Bocuse d'Or Academy. Prince Carl has previously attended the Bocuse d'Or chefs contest in Lyon, France and subsequently was on the panel of Chef of the Year.

We only have to look back at Carl and Sofia's wedding menu for proof of their sophisticated tastes – it was prepared by the only Scandinavian chef who holds three Michelin stars, Mathias Dahlgren. The menu consisted of white asparagus cooked in elderflower juice followed by langoustine with grilled scallop, then lightly cured pike-perch and peach and raspberry tartelette to finish. Yum!

