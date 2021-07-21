Olivia Culpo’s secret talent will make your mouth water We're beyond impressed!

It’s no secret Olivia Culpo can wear just about anything and bring on the style inspo, but she has another skill that will make you swoon too.

MORE: Julianne Hough's extravagant birthday cake deserves a medal

It turns out the former Miss Universe is quite the budding chef. In addition to sharing her favorite looks and bikini shots on her Instagram feed, Olivia also treats fans to glimpses at her cooking skills in her Story, and they’re top-notch.

Olivia's air-fried chicken looks delicious!

The fashionista shared the latest delicious-looking meal she whipped up in a series of photos and videos, all the way from prep to the finished product.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo stuns a la Tracee Ellis Ross in the cut-out dress of the summer

This go-round, Olivia made air-fried chicken with roasted tomatoes, which she placed on a bed of arugula. “Barely any oil when cooking in the air fryer. Arugula with a little olive oil, lemon, salt, and pepper. Healthy and delish!” she wrote. Yum!

Olivia’s meals usually err on the side of health-conscious. She also recently cooked up a batch of healthy turkey burgers too.

Olivia showed fans her cooking process from start to finish

It's worth taking note for meal ideas, considering the style star’s diet and fitness regimen have clearly paid off. Olivia proved that further with a recent bikini photo.

Weeks after the former Miss Universe turned her SKIMS lingerie into a swimsuit, she made heads turn again when she shared an Instagram post that showed her wearing a dreamy floral bikini.

RELATED: 13 swimsuits under $50 for a sizzling summer

In the snaps, Olivia can be seen rocking her bikini with cutoff denim shorts, and she had some fun in the sun with her good friend as they struck poses on a boat.

Olivia stunned in a bikini and denim shorts on a girls' day out with her good friend

The model shared the post to celebrate after her friend asked her to be her maid of honor in her upcoming wedding.

Fans swooned over the snaps, with one writing: “Love this! So special!,” while others inquired about who made the two-piece.

Although Olivia didn’t mention who designed it, we’re keeping our eyes out for that info - and floral bikinis of our own.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.