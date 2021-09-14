Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding cake divided royal fans - royal chef exclusive

It's been a decade since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married at Westminster Abbey, yet the stunning details of their ceremony remain firmly in the minds of all those who watched Prince William and Duchess Kate tie the knot ten years ago.

Along with Kate's incredible wedding gown and sweet bridal party, one of the most show-stopping sights of the special day was the spectacular wedding cake – yet one of the tiers almost suffered an unfortunate mishap.

Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, was given the honour of managing the making of one of Kate and William's seven wedding cakes.

HELLO! spoke exclusively to the former royal chef, who explained: "the night before we went down to London to deliver the cake to the palace, it accidentally got leaked. It was either put on social media or someone had shared a photo.

"We got an email from somebody saying the initials were wrong on the cake. We had iced 'W' for William and 'C' for Catherine. But people were confused – they thought it should be 'K' for Kate!" Graham explained.

The Duke and Duchess' Welsh wedding cake took 700 hours to make

With Prince Charles being the Welsh Culinary Team's patron, Graham contacted St James' Palace offering his team's services to aid the royal wedding. "There were seven cakes in total, and ours was one of them," Graham explained. "Our pastry chef Sally Owens made the cake - it took her 700 hours."

William and Kate gratefully accepted the 700-hour creation and requested that the cake be donated to the late Diana, Princess of Wales’ charity, Centre Point.

The team putting the final touches on the main wedding cake at Buckingham Palace

"Every tier had a different look. We had the Welsh dragon on there, the Welsh harp on there. We had the crest of William on there. And then we had William and Kate's initials on the top tier.

"Our cake was donated to CenterPoint, which was Princess Diana's charity. So the night before we were due to take it down to London, there was a big unveiling for all the children and staff at their head office."

Now Executive Chef for The Vines at Carden Park Hotel, Graham's experience creating exquisite menus for the royal family had led to an accomplished career.

