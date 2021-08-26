Princess Diana's favourite dessert is so easy it can be made from leftovers Bread and butter pudding is a comforting sweet treat…

When we think of a royal menu fit for the Queen, we picture a lavish banquet with several courses made from the finest ingredients – but not all the royals favour this kind of dining.

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, the late Princess Diana was a huge fan of his classic bread and butter pudding. A delicious dessert made from soft white bread baked in pools of sweet vanilla custard, this simple sweet treat can even be made with leftover bread that's just about to go stale.

According to Darren, the Princess of Wales was such a fan of his bread and butter pudding that she would sometimes sneak into the royals kitchens when he was preparing it to steal raisins and snack on them.

Read on to discover how to make this delicious, royal-approved pudding…

INGREDIENTS



2 slices of white bread (8 into triangles, 4 into cubes)

4 oz softened unsalted butter

9 egg yolks

140g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod

150ml milk

445ml double cream

85g raisins

85g flaked almonds (toasted)

4 tablespoons of Amaretto or Cointreau

2 tbsp extra caster sugar (for the top of the pudding)

1 tsp of Icing sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1

Soak the raisins in the Amaretto the night before and cover with cling film. Leave at room temperature.

STEP 2

Preheat the oven to 180C and grease a large oven dish with butter. Remove the crusts and butter the bread.

STEP 4

Whisk the egg yolks and the caster sugar in a large bowl.

STEP 5

Split the vanilla pod and put in a pan with the milk and cream, then bring to a simmer and pour onto the egg yolks, stirring continuously. Once thickened slightly, remove the vanilla pod, scraping the seeds into the custard.

STEP 6

Cut a quarter of the bread into ½ inch cubes and place in the bottom of the dish. Then top with the raisins.

STEP 7

Cut the remaining bread into triangles and arrange on top of the fruit. Pour the warm egg mixture over the bread making sure it's all coated. Leave to soak for 20 minutes.

STEP 8

Place in the oven in a roasting tray 3/4 full of hot water. Cook for 30 minutes, then remove from the oven and roasting tray.

STEP 9

Sprinkle the pudding with extra sugar and place under the grill to caramelize. Sprinkle with toasted flaked almonds and dust with icing sugar once cool.

