Kate Middleton's afternoon tea ritual revealed – and it's so normal

It's Afternoon Tea Week and here at HELLO! we're busy uncovering the best places to enjoy scones and bubbly this weekend. But did you know the Duchess of Cambridge also loves an afternoon tea, dessert and all?

While Duchess Kate is not quite as obsessed with the quintessentially British tradition as the Queen, who reportedly enjoys afternoon tea on a daily basis, she loves a good cup of tea, just like the rest of us.

Kate's tea preference was revealed back in February 2020, when she paid a visit to the Ark Open Farm.

A member of the Kilcooley Women's Centre later revealed how she takes her tea on Twitter, saying: "Just like us little bit of milk.... so down to earth we were enchanted."

But do you know what Kate and husband Prince William choose to eat for the full afternoon tea experience? In 2019, the royal couple stopped for a bite to eat at the picturesque Inn on the Lake in Ullswater in the Lake District, tucking into the full works.

Duchess Kate loves an afternoon tea

An afternoon tea at the hotel includes freshly prepared finger sandwiches: honey and orange roasted gammon & Hawkshead piccalilli, Appleby Creamery cheddar cheese & sweet pickle, egg & chive mayonnaise.

It also offers a homemade savoury treat, homemade plain and fruit scone with butter, jam & clotted cream, homemade patisseries, macaroon and traditional mini trifle. Yum!

The Duchess of Cambridge takes her tea with "just a little" milk

Kate has a sweet tooth and counts sticky toffee pudding among her favourite foods. Chef Rody Warot of the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, has previously served the Duchess.

He told People: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

