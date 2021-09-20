Carol Vorderman celebrates son Cameron's master's degree with jaw-dropping chocolate cake The Countdown star opened up about her son's severe learning difficulties

Countdown star Carol Vorderman is celebrating her son Cameron's achievements after the talented 24-year-old student completed his Master's Degree in Animation and VFX – marking the joyous occasion with a show-stopping multi-tiered cake.

SEE: Carol Vorderman is glowing in new bikini photo – here’s how she looks so good

60-year-old Carol was left bursting with pride after her son, who was diagnosed with severe educational learning difficulties, marked his university milestone following years of "endless bullying" and "changed schools".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman gets emotional as she opens up about her brother Anton



Celebrating with a sweet treat, Carol took to Instagram to share a photo of her son's celebratory bake. The towering chocolate cake featured four layers of decadent sponge stacked between lashings of vanilla buttercream.

"It's very hard for these kids," wrote Carol. "They get bullied and told they're "odd" when really they have a superpower because they see the world a different way."

SEE: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's guide to looking fab in her 60s

Opening up about her son's educational journey on Instagram, the proud mother penned: "So my son Cameron grew up, stuck with it, through endless bullying, changed school, developed strategies to learn, worked hard and eventually got a FIRST CLASS DEGREE IN ANIMATION FROM @UWEBristol last summer".

Carol treated her son to the delicious celebratory bake

After another year of hard work, Carol explained her son had just received a Masters Degree from Dundee University.

"Now he is THE MASTER and I couldn't be more proud of him," she wrote.

Fans and friends rushed to the comments to congratulate Cameron's achievements. Davina McCall wrote: " This has really really really made my day," while astronaut Tim Peake commented: "Congratulations Cameron, incredible achievement. You are a great inspiration for us."

Carol is so proud of her son Cameron's achievements

A third fan sweetly wrote: "Well done you lad! My heavily dyslexic boy just started at Uni of Amsterdam doing film and music supervision. Couldn’t be more proud of his perseverance!"

READ: Get Carol Vorderman's glow! The 60-year-old star reveals her go-to breakfast

Bursting with pride, Carol continued: "I always knew he would make it with the right help but the mainstream system doesn't cater well for children with these severe learning difficulties. Their development curve is a different shape".

Congratulations Cameron! Can we have a slice of that cake?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.