Carol Vorderman has shared a new bikini photo from what seems to be a mini break in Wales. She took to Instagram with the snap and captioned it: "The last days of sunshine perhaps? Awww I’ve loved this summer… One of the best ever." She also hashtagged it with #HappyScruff, #HappyDays, #Wales, #ExploreWales and #bikini, and credited her sunglasses to Taylor Morris.

Since posting it, Countdown star Carol has been inundated with compliments from her fans in the comments section (200 at the time of writing, and rising!). One wrote: "You still got it Carol, fair play," while several left the fire emojis, and others simply said: "Wow."

Carol Vorderman recently shared a bikini photo

We’re just as speechless by the photo. At 60 years of age, Carol is truly glowing – her skin has that dewy look, her hair – albeit wet – is clearly in good condition, and she just looks so content.

There are a few things we reckon this comes down to. Carol takes very, very good care of herself.

For one she has her very own home gym. She’s shared several photos from inside her home in Bristol, as well as a video. "Just finished a weights session with @bright_bristol online obvs (it’s building). And the multi gym is in. Go Vorders."

As she panned the camera from one side to the other, Carol showed that she has added black rubber tiled flooring to the space, as well as a pink mat, and has invested in everything from free weights to a barbell and even a bench.

Carol Vorderman paddleboarding

Her regime seems predominantly based on strength training, but she occasionally shares photos of herself after a run.

She also spends plenty of time outdoors, which is known to have positive health benefits, both by relieving stress (thanks to the fresh air and oxygen pumping around our bodies), and the movement that it comes with. Most recently, she shared snaps of herself paddleboarding in Wales.

All that considered, it’s clearly working wonders. Go Vorders.

