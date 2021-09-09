Nigella Lawson just put ice cream in a bun – and we're here for it The famous cook took pudding up a notch

Hats off to Nigella Lawson because the TV cook has come up with a food combo we've never envisaged – and it looks amazing.

The popular chef shared the recipe for her easy coffee ice cream on her Instagram page, and floored her followers by serving it in a brioche bun, no less.

Nigella wrote: "Midweek Treat: #RecipeOfTheDay is my One-Step No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream. You could mix it up now (it’s not yet 9am) and eat it this evening! One of my absolute favourite ice creams, especially in brioche buns!"

Over on her website, the cook went into more detail on her genius idea, revealing about the ice cream:

"You could (and I often do) serve it with a chocolate sauce but my absolute favourite way of eating this is by squidging it into little brioches, like sweet burger buns, as they do in the south of Italy. Luckily, I live near an Italian cafe that will sell them to me, but I am also searching dutifully for an online source."

Italy really has all the best food, doesn't it?

The fan response was epic, as you'd imagine, with one follower posting: "Ice cream in a brioche bun is a whole new Nigella level," and another saying, "Ice cream IN A BUN?! Oh, Nigella… thank you."

"How very Sicilian!" wrote a third fan, with another confirming, "I’ve made this loads and yes it’s absolutely delicious."

If you want to make Nigella's incredible-looking 'ice cream sandwich', head to her Bio page for the full recipe.

We're definitely giving it a go; there are just four ingredients of cream, condensed milk, espresso powder and espresso liqueur, no ice cream maker is needed and you simply and freeze and wait.

Nigella is the queen of desserts

Nigella never fails to provide us with tasty dishes to try at home. Only recently she shared a recipe for a super-simple salad, writing: "I’m not sure #RecipeOfTheDay is quite a recipe, but regard it as a simple suggestion: Chick Peas with Rocket/Arugula and Sherry."

The mother-of-two said that she likes to cook this dish in her wok, coating the chickpeas in sherry and cumin then adding the rocket to the pan.

Nigella's fans loved the sound of the summer salad, with one telling the star: "A lovely, light dish to start the week." Another said: "Simple but healthy and pretty frugal. I used to eat this when I lived in Calabria."

