Get Carol Vorderman's glow! The 60-year-old star reveals her go-to breakfast

If you've ever wondered how former Countdown star Carol Vorderman gets her glow, you've come to the right place. The glamorous 60-year-old just shared her go-to breakfast during her staycation in Wales - and it's easy to see how she manages to keep in such good shape.

Carol is well known for her enviable style, famous curves and healthy lifestyle, so it's no wonder the sporty star often opts for healthier food choices to keep her energized throughout the day.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share her delicious breakfast, the star revealed fresh Welsh produce was the secret behind her nutrient-rich morning meal. "Welsh Cow breakfast…" wrote Carol. "Most of my family were Welsh dairy farmers and it's so lovely to get fresh local milk here every day from @themounthmilk."

Carol's fruity breakfast bowl consisted of fresh chopped fruit, grapes, a large dollop of Welsh yoghurt topped with crushed walnuts and a generous drizzle of honey for sweetness. Natural yoghurt can be high in protein, calcium, vitamins and probiotics, which can reduce bloating and promote healthier digestion.

Carol shared her healthy breakfast on Instagram

It's not the first time Carol has shared snippets of her daily diet with fans. The mum-of-two caused quite the stir on social media when posting about her unusual coffee hack for weight loss. Her secret ingredient? Butter.

"So lots of you asking why butter in my coffee. Answer is I'm intermittent fasting #HUGEhealthBenefits and 1/2 teaspoon in black coffee is a GAME CHANGER," the star revealed.

Carol keeps fit by paddleboarding, walking and doing home workouts

Butter in coffee contains a large amount of fat, which slows digestion if you're pushing through the final hours of a fast. Like all things, intermittent fasting may not be for you. It's important to note that maintaining a healthy, balanced diet full of nutritious greens, fruit and fibre is always the healthiest option.

