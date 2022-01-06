Christine and Frank Lampard's lifelike anniversary cake will blow your mind The Lampards tucked into an incredible edible book

Christine Lampard has given fans a rare glimpse inside her wedding anniversary celebrations with husband Frank Lampard - and fans can't stop talking about the couple's jaw-dropping celebration cake.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos from her romantic city break in Belfast, the Loose Women presenter revealed her glamorous celebrations at The Merchant Hotel. Photos pictured Christine, 42, and Frank, 43, dining at Michelin-star restaurant Deanes EIPIC, sampling chef Alex Green's award-winning 'edible book' dessert - a dish that won him the Great British Menu title in 2020.

"Take me back to #Belfast and the fantastic food at @deanes_eipic @michaeldeane61 with @greatbritishmenu super chef @chefalexgreene," wrote Christine.

"I can’t believe we actually got to sample your edible book!! And to the ever hospitable staff and glorious cocktails at @merchantbelfast the perfect way to celebrate our anniversary @franklampard".

Christine and Frank celebrated their 6th anniversary in Belfast

Inspired by Oliver Jeffers' book The Incredible Book Eating Boy, Christine and Frank's anniversary dessert consisted of an edible ‘book' made of coconut parfait, yuzu gel, coffee jelly, chocolate ganache and printed rice paper and coconut tuile 'pages'.

Fans were quick to react to the delicious dish, rushing to the comments to share their love for the unique dessert. "So jealous you got to the magnificent book dessert!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "This looks absolutely incredible".

"Cool! Love the edible book!" remarked a third fan.

Christine and Frank said 'I do' on 20 December 2015, after dating since 2009, when they met at the Pride of Britain awards. They announced their engagement in June 2011.

The ceremony was held at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, before they, along with guests including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Ant and Dec, moved to private members' club The Arts Club for the evening reception.

Christine opted for a long-sleeved lace wedding dress designed by Suzanne Neville, complete with a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline. The brunette beauty accessorised her classic bridal gown with a tulle veil.

