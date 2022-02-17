The Queen's secret £5 snack revealed – and you can buy it at Tesco! Are these chocs a favourite in your house?

We love discovering what the Queen eats at home behind closed doors, and this week we got a rare insight into one of her treat foods.

The monarch held an in-person meeting with the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, and a new photo shows Her Majesty standing beside a box of mint chocolates on her console table.

The 95-year-old royal is a fan of a brand found at most supermarkets: Bendicks mint collection, which is a royal warrant holder. The dark green box is visible on the front of the Queen's table.

The Queen with her Bendicks mint chocolates on the table behind her

Bendicks fans will know that the box contains a collection of four different dark mint chocolates. Elizabethan mint, dark English mint, bittermint and chocolate. The Elizabethan mint is particularly apt! We wonder if that's the Queen's favourite?

One can pick up a box of Bendicks mint collection from supermarkets such as Tesco for just £5, then place them on the sideboard for an after-dinner treat just as Her Royal Highness does.

Bendiicks Mint Collection, £5, Tesco

As well as Bendicks, we also know that the Queen is a fan of Charbonnel et Walker chocolates, another royal warrant holder.

Adam Lee, chief Chocolatier of Bond Street's Charbonnel et Walker, previously appeared on Billion Pound Bond Street and revealed: "The Queen does have a list of favourite chocolates with us. But I’m not allowed to divulge that directly to you.

"However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes, which may become evident if we look at the chocolates a little bit later… but maybe we should start with our two most popular chocolates, which are rose and violet creams. I never said a word, never said a word."

