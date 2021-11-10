Why Prince Charles' eating habit would not impress the Queen The Prince of Wales reportedly hates chocolate...

It's no secret the Queen is "is absolutely a chocoholic", confirmed by former royal chef Darren McGrady.

And if we're being honest… who isn't? From delighting in her favourite chocolate truffles to tucking into chocolate biscuit cake with afternoon tea every day, the monarch is no stranger to indulgence, often putting in requests with palace chefs for decadent chocolate desserts. Prince Charles, however, doesn't share his mother's taste for chocolate - and we're sure Her Majesty can't relate to her son's savoury palette.

Reminiscing about his time in the palace kitchens, Darren explained: "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she [the Queen] would pick off the menu".

The Queen's favourite teatime cake looks divine

Prince Charles, however, reportedly can't stand the sugary treat - preferring to eat an organic diet. The Prince of Wales is such an advocate of pesticide-free food, he launched his own organic range, Duchy Originals, more than 25 years ago. He is even known to take cool bags of home-cooked dishes on tour with him.

"He liked to have his own food with him," his former chef Carolyn Robb told the Daily Mail. "He couldn’t risk going down with a bad stomach when he was so busy."

Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, experienced the quirks of Prince Charles' eating firsthand as he led his team of culinary experts catering for royal events across Wales.

Chocolate isn't on the menu for Prince Charles at royal banquets

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the former royal chef shared fascinating details on his time catering for the royal family - from his personal 'thank you' from Prince Philip to discovering Prince Charles' unusual dining table quirks.

When it comes to creating banquet menus, Graham revealed the only "little quirks" the team found were with Prince Charles, who is the patron of the Welsh Culinary Team.

"Prince Charles doesn't like chocolate, he doesn't like coffee, nor does he like garlic. So we do have to consider these things when we're creating a menu for him," explained Graham. No chocolate biscuit cake for Charles when he joins the Queen for tea then...

