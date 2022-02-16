Princess Anne's honeymoon menu onboard Royal Yacht Britannia is so luxurious - and you can try it From the finest Scottish produce to artisan menus...

Princess Anne met her second husband, Captain Mark Phillips, when he was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia - and the royal couple paid homage to Mark's naval career by honeymooning on the iconic ship.

READ: Princess Anne's stomach-churning breakfast is so healthy – but would you eat it?

The Queen's daughter tied the knot with her second husband in 1992 in a low-key ceremony in Scotland, with a guest list of just 30, including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal's two children, Peter and Zara Phillips. The newlyweds then embarked on a transatlantic cruise across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans to visit the Caribbean and Galapagos Islands. How idyllic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

Dining onboard The Royal Yacht Britannia is considered a "once in a lifetime experience," so we imagine the 71-year-old royal enjoyed an array of delicious food whilst cruising on the romantic ship.

From artisan breads to delicate petits fours, everything is made on board in the original Royal Galleys by a talented in-house team of chefs, who are now led by Executive Chef Mark Alston.

RELATED: Princess Anne's daily diet: The royal's secret to looking radiant at 71

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's £5.7k menu they ate on their tropical honeymoon

Princess Anne honeymooned on the Royal Yacht Britannia with Captain Mark Phillips

The Royal Yacht Britannia promises to serve the finest produce from Scottish suppliers, "many of whom are Royal Warrant Holders supplying the Royal Family."

The magnificent ship no longer hosts guests overnight, but those looking to emulate the elegance of Princess Anne's honeymoon can stay on the Royal Yacht Britannia's sister ship, Fingal. Based in Edinburgh, the ship's magnificent Skerryvore Suite is bookable from £1,000 per night.

The luxe suite used to be Princess Anne's living quarters from when she spent time on Fingal in her role of Patron to the Northern Lighthouse Board.

MORE: 15 show-stopping royal wedding cakes you have to see

Food onboard the Britannia is five-star quality

Whilst onboard, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips would likely have started their day with a full Scottish, hearty feast with all the trimmings, fresh juice, fruit and an endless supply of tea and coffee.

Guests can experience "beautifully prepared dishes bursting with flavour, created with passion by the galley team." Signature dishes include Fingal’s smoked salmon, which is smoked on board, as well as delicious seasonal dishes.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.