The Queen is known for her healthy approach to eating, favouring meals of fish and vegetables over carb-rich dishes.

However, the British monarch is partial to the odd sweet treat and now her royal chocolatier has revealed her preferred tastes.

WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods

Adam Lee, chief Chocolatier of Bond Street's Charbonnel et Walker, appears on Billion Pound Bond Street on ITV on Thursday night and divulged how the Queen has 'floral tastes'.

He said: "The Queen does have a list of favourite chocolates with us. But I’m not allowed to divulge that directly to you.

"However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes, which may become evident if we look at the chocolates a little bit later… but maybe we should start with our two most popular chocolates, which are rose and violet creams. I never said a word, never said a word."

Charbonnel et Walker is one of a select group of stores that hold a Royal Warrant to the Queen. The shop first opened in Bond Street in 1875 when Edward VII asked his favourite chocolate maker Madame Charbonnel to move from Paris to London.

Adam added: "We are so lucky to have Her Majesty’s Royal Warrant. We have lots of pictures of the Queen and the royal family around the shop, they were given to us by the palace."

If you want to sample the Queen's favourite chocolates for yourself, you can buy a box of Charbonnel et Walker Rose & Violet Creams from John Lewis, priced £20.

Charbonnel et Walker Rose & Violet Creams, £20, John Lewis

Alternatively, Amazon have a similar box of chocolates by Whitakers for just £5.84.

Whitakers Chocolate Fondant Creams, £5.84, Amazon

Billion Pound Bond Street is produced by Finestripe Productions for ITV and ITV Hub.

