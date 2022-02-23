The Queen eats tinned food when she flies for this unusual reason The royal reportedly enjoys this £2.50 British dish

The Queen is no stranger to first-class travel, embarking on many a royal tour via her private jet. Yet despite the royal family having a multi-million pound budget for travel, in-flight meals for the monarch aren't always a luxury affair.

Her Majesty's former pilot Graham Laurie previously revealed the 95-year-old royal enjoyed £2.50 tinned pies during flights in the 90s to provide a "change from all that fancy food". Appearing on a Channel 5 documentary, the pilot recalled the royals dining on tins of Fray Bentos, an iconic British brand famed for processed meats and tinned pies.

Graham continued: "Do you know, they used to love it. I think it's such a lovely change from all that fancy food which comes in first class."

The former pilot did not reveal the Queen's favourite flavour pie, but the £2.50 pies are popular for their Steak and Kidney, Minced Beef and Onion and Chicken and Bacon pies.

The Queen no longer takes commercial flights, only flying privately

The monarch isn't alone in her love for the simplicity of tinned pies, for her daughter, Princess Anne, has also been known to love the classic British staple.

According to MailOnline, the 71-year-old royal prefers simplicity over fuss, opting to serve her dinner guests "pork pies" or "anything by Fray Bentos," the supermarket brand of tinned meat.

The Princess Royal prefers to serve "whichever she could defrost the quickest," along with boiled potatoes and either peas or green beans. Perhaps her memories of travelling with her mother have given her the taste for easy meals!

The Queen's no-fuss approach to inflight dining is far from the luxury onboard British Airways' Upper Class cabins - the royal family's preferred choice of commercial flight. The first-class menu onboard British Airways is described as a: "dining experience featuring signature dishes made with quality British ingredients, delivered with impeccable service."

The British Airways 'Height Cuisine' is nothing short of luxury

At up to £10,000 a ticket, dining in first class on BA flights is not far from what the royal family are used to at the palace - each seat is prepared with crisp white tablecloths and silver cutlery, personal salt and pepper shakers and premium glassware, perfect for sipping on the unlimited Champagne available with all boarding passes.

We know which in-flight menu we'd prefer...

