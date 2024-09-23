Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Princess Kate's £10,000 menu served on first class flights
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.© Chris Jackson

What do the royals eat when travelling at 30,000 ft?

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
4 minutes ago
The royal family are no stranger to luxury travel, jet-setting across the globe in chartered royal jets and lounging in 'secret' VIP suites before they board - but the Prince and Princess of Wales have also been known to fly on commercial airlines on occasion (first class, of course).

The British royals like to support their own country and tend to fly British Airways when they do fly commercial, with flights known to cost anything up to £10,000 for long haul trips. 

Where are the royal family's favourite travel destinations?

If there are no BA flights available, they have been known to travel more economically - Prince Harry and Prince William both flew budget airlines back from their cousin Zara Tindall's wedding in 2011, while the Princess of Wales flew FlyBe with her three children in 2019. 

Wherever possible, however, the royals will fly in premium seats when travelling on official royal duties. But what do the royals eat when they're dining at 30,000 ft?

The first-class menu onboard British Airways is described as: "A dining experience featuring signature dishes made with quality British ingredients, delivered with impeccable service."

roast dinner british airways© British Airways
Luxury meals are served in first class

Dining in first class on BA flights is not far from what the royal family are used to at the palace - each seat is prepared with crisp white tablecloths and silver cutlery, personal salt and pepper shakers and premium glassware, perfect for sipping on the unlimited Champagne available with all boarding passes.

Written on top of BA's fine dining menu reads: "We've worked with top chefs, suppliers, and nutritionists to create 'Height Cuisine'. The result is the finest food and drink that will give you the fullest flavours at altitude," all paired perfectly with a selection of wines.

kate middleton bahamas airport© Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales dine in luxury when flying first class

What do the Prince and Princess of Wales feast on en-route to royal tours?

Instagram photos from real-life first-class passengers reveal everything from elegant canapes to fresh scones with clotted cream and jam, a seared fillet of Aberdeen Angus steak and even baked cod with lobster and saikyo miso. 

View post on Instagram
 

That certainly beats the classic "chicken or beef?" option we're used to!

TikTok creators who have flown first class with British Airways have shared their videos from the airline's most expensive seats - and the food certainly doesn't disappoint. 

One travel creator (@handluggageonly) was served smoked duck and asparagus truffle rolls, North Atlantic lobster and a roasted rack of Welsh spring lamb on his flight from Dallas to London. 

@handluggageonly

This is what the food is like when you’re travelling First Class with British Airways - what do you think? #travelling #firstclass #foodreview

♬ original sound - Hand Luggage Only

Despite the Princess of Wales being very accustomed to flying commercial due to her father and mother both working for British Airways, we bet she's been a fan of the luxury upgrade since becoming a royal.

