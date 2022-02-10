Prince William and Kate Middleton's £5.7k menu they ate on their tropical honeymoon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a personal chef, sunset dining and luxury meals

The marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton was no ordinary celebration, nor was their lavish honeymoon in Seychelles - an idyllic escape for the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

READ: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's exclusive Seychelles honeymoon resort

The royal couple reportedly stayed at North Island, a private island with only 11 luxurious villas for a complete escape from the outside world. While enjoying the unspoiled white sand beaches, crystal clear waters and luxury spa facilities, William and Kate also had several five-star restaurants to choose from, including a generously stocked in-room pantry and personal chef.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Looking back on Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

The Seychelles resort claims to offer many dining venues on the island that lend themselves to a range of food experiences depending on their guests' mood - perfect for William and Kate who share a love for many different cuisines.

Restaurants at the £5,772 per night resort include Laid Back by Akira Back, a candlelit, private dining location with the gentle sounds of the ocean setting the scene for a romantic evening. Sunset Beach serves up fresh hot pizza, salads, and tapas-style barbecue snacks - we bet Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would have loved this spot!

MORE: Kate Middleton's daily diet: the Duchess' breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

MORE: 15 show-stopping royal wedding cakes you have to see

The luxury Seychelles resort offers five-star dining

Much like the royal couple are used to at home, the resort promises a personal chef for all guests, creating bespoke menus and decadent personalised meals.

The newlyweds would have enjoyed the luxury of freshly made meals delivered to their villa, as well as cocktails, fresh juices and vintage Champagne.

We can definitely picture Prince William making use of the fully-stocked pantry to whip up a delicious meal for his wife. Back in 2019, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked by Mary Berry if her husband ever cooks at home, to which she replied: "He sometimes does actually. He's very good at breakfast."

The royals could dine on local cuisine, fresh seafood, or home-cooked comforts

Prices at the resort start at €6,433 (around £5,772) per night and increase to €10,126 (around £9,086) for the most exclusive villa that is designed especially for honeymooners, and likely to be where William and Kate stayed.

Their resort is where another high profile couple chose to go on their honeymoon; George and Amal Clooney also stayed there following their wedding in 2014, while Salma Hayek also honeymooned on the island.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.