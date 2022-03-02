The Queen once found a small creature in her salad - and her reaction was priceless Her Majesty was stunned when tucking into a salad

The Queen's every culinary desire is catered for by her team of personal chefs at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, however, it appears even her talented caterers are prone to the occasional mishap.

A book compiled from the diaries and personal recollections of former royal servant Charles Oliver revealed that Her Majesty once discovered a slug in one of her meals – and how she reacted to the unpleasant surprise.

In the book, Dinner at Buckingham Palace, Charles shares details of a notebook that is given to the Queen at each meal, where she can share any feedback on her food including things they may change or would like to try again.

"Once, on a torn-off top sheet the footmen found the dead body of a slug. 'I found this in the salad – could you eat it?' the Queen had written on the pad," the royal footman revealed.

When a slug dines on one's salad...

He added: "Mostly, the book remains blank, as the Queen is not fussy about food. However, when she has a guest to an informal lunch and they reveal definite likes and dislikes – such as an objection to fried potatoes or Brussels sprouts – the Queen will make a discreet note for future reference. This is duly recorded by the kitchen and remembered, should the guest come again."

The Queen had to deal with a surprise slug

The Queen has broad tastes in food, and royal chef Mark Flanagan previously revealed in ITV documentary Queen of the World that one of the monarch's favourite meals is a popular vegetable dish from the Caribbean called 'Callaloo'.

Back in 2018, the palace kitchens were briefly transformed into a centre of Caribbean gastronomy for a group of hospitality workers from the region to cook up a range of new dishes for Her Majesty to try.

Mark said: "A number of Caribbean dishes were particularly well received. The Callaloo soup was an absolute sensation. I had email after email telling me that it must now feature more regularly".

