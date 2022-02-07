Prince Harry's 'miserable' military meals: Boil in the bag sausages, corned beef & instant porridge Everything the Duke of Sussex ate while serving in the British Army...

If you're anything like us, you love to learn about what the royals eat in a day. Whether it's Kate Middleton's nutrient-rich green breakfast smoothie, or Princess Anne's stomach-churning snacking habits, the royals' daily diets has long been a fascination for us here at HELLO!.

SEE: The £23k menu at Prince George, Prince Louis & Princess Charlotte's school revealed

Yet it's not always decadent banquets and five-star dining for the Queen and co, particularly for those royals who have served in the military. When Prince Harry was serving for the British Army, there were no royal chefs nor £48k menus like the ones he enjoyed at Eton. Prince William's brother would have been served rations and high calorie freeze-dried ready meals while on tour - meals that the Duke of Sussex formerly described as "miserable".

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 foods the royal family LOVE to eat

Prince Harry served in the British Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. So, what did the royal eat during his military service?

Breakfast

A full English breakfast has long been a staple for stationed army troops, yet GoArmy, the home of army surplus and military equipment, reveals that those deployed would have been given 'The 24 Hour Ration Pack', a complete 'one stop' ration to fully sustain one active person for 24 hours while on operations.

MORE: Princess Anne's stomach-churning breakfast is so healthy – but would you eat it?

The ration pack contains high energy snacks, electrolyte drinks and 3 main meals equating to 4000 calories. All meals are fully cooked and ready to eat, hot or cold.

Prince Harry likely tucked into dishes like chicken and sausages, or 'All Day Breakfast' packs for his first meal of the day, while fruity muesli with milk and instant porridge are also British Army favourites. Wholemeal biscuits, jam, margarine were also mixed up together to make breakfast.

Prince Harry's ration of jam with margarine and biscuits

Lunch

An article published by the MailOnline reveals Prince Harry said: "rations are miserable," when returning from Afghanistan in 2008. "I've been on rations now for… I can't remember how long. The guys here [in Afghanistan] have been on rations even longer. They're fed up with it."

The 24-hour ration packs upon which Harry and fellow soldiers were served included three boil-in-the-bag meals. Lunch options range from popular chicken tikka masala with a separate bag of rice, to sausage, egg and beans, vegetable biryani and a staple of corned beef hash.

The royal would have eaten boil-in-the-bag meals

SEE: 3 unusual things Prince Charles can't go without at royal banquets - royal chef exclusive

All troops were also given "brew kits" as part of their rations to make an all-important cup of tea with their lunch.

Dinner

If it wasn't rations for dinner, of which meal kits offered pasta bolognese, burritos with rice and meatballs with pasta, the MailOnline revealed Harry would have also eaten chicken or goat curry, cooked for him by Gurkha soldiers, for whom the dish is a staple.

Prince Harry served in the British army for ten years

Army chefs at Britain's main garrisons such as Camp Bastion are highly regarded, regularly serving forces' favourites including Sunday roasts.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.