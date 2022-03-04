Best chocolate makers to gift this Mother's Day: From Lakeland to Hotel Chocolat, Amazon & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Chocolate makers are the latest kitchen appliance our homes are crying out for, especially after Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser took the social media world by storm in recent months.

For those looking to buy a unique gift for their mother, grandmother, or the parent figure in their life come Mother's Day, and want to find an alternative to the classic box of chocolates and flowers gift option, a chocolate maker is the answer.

Chocolate makers come in various shapes, sizes, colours, and even names, with some called hot chocolate maker, others a velvetiser, chocolatiere or milk frother.

Hotel Chocolat may be the go-to for the hot chocolate maker - aka THE Velvetiser - but Dualit, Krups, Whittards, as well as Aldi, Lakeland and Amazon, also have impressive designs for a hot cup of cocoa.

We have sifted through to find the best chocolate makers to quench that craving, so you can enjoy a warm hot chocolate, snuggled up on the sofa, by the far, watching your favourite box set on a rainy weekend, without leaving the house - bliss.

1. Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

The ultimate hot chocolate maker, fact.

Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser has been a huge hit with shoppers and has sold out on numerous occasions after influencers raved about this kitchen appliance on social media, but the hype has not died down, which is it is a must-buy for Mother’s Day - if you can get your hands on it.

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker, £99.95, Hotel Chocolat

2. Lakeland Milk Frother

Looking for an affordable alternative to Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser? Lakeland has you covered. This creation works to froth milk for that perfect milky coffee, and for a creamy hot chocolate. It has different settings so you can warm up milk, achieve a thick froth, or light froth, and also use for cold drinks too.

Lakeland Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker, £54.99, Lakeland

3. Whittard Hot Chocolate Maker

If you're looking for a multi-purpose and easy to use Hot Chocolate Maker, this is it. The Bialetti Electric Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker has four settings to create iced coffees, smooth hot chocolate, as well as lattes and cappuccinos, which will taste just as good - if not better - than the pros.

Bialetti Electric Milk Frother and Hot Chocolate Maker, £80, Whittard

4. Amazon Milk Frother

For those looking for a more affordable, and compact, alternative to a hot chocolate, this handheld milk frother is a must buy, and works as a little stocking filler, even for Mother’s Day.

It is a lightweight device to help you create a creamy hot chocolate, a frothy coffee, and even help mix a cocktail.

MOSUO Milk Frother, £16.99 (Was £19.99), Amazon

5. Aldi Hot Chocolate Maker

Aldi’s Hot Chocolate Maker has hit the headlines as an affordable alternative to Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser, as it retails for a fraction of the price.

This corded design froths your drink, and can heat up your warm cocoa to 65°C, or make an iced drink, depending on your preference. With just two settings it has never been so simple to channel your inner barista.

Ambiano Steel Hot Chocolate Maker, £39.99, Aldi

6. Currys Milk Frother

While some may think this is just a milk frother, think again. Not only does it froth the milk for your hot chocolates and coffees, but you can also get creative and mix your chocolate powder inside for a hot, or cold, chocolate beverage.

It is an ideal purchase for the technophobes, as all you have to do is pour the milk, add your chocolate sachet should you wish, although this can be added afterwards, and press the button to stir up the contents.

KRUPS Frothing Control, £44.99, Currys

7. John Lewis Milk Frother

Dualit’s Milk Frother works in a similar way to Krups Frothing Control, as all you have to do is fill up your frother with milk, let the device froth and warm up the contents, ready for you to add to your chocolate powder or melting spoon.

The button can heat up the milk, or froth it for those wanting a chocolate milkshake as an alternative to the warm beverage in the warmer months, and with the possibility to get a little more creative, we are on board.

Dualit Milk Frother, £49.99, John Lewis & Partners

8. Smeg Hot Chocolate Maker

Smeg is one of the leading brand when it comes to buying appliances, and while we have been lusting after a Smeg fridge for longer than we care to admit, a Smeg Hot Chocolate Maker could just fill that void.

This creation is not only a great gift idea, but a huge talking point and eye-catching centre piece on the kitchen counter, plus, it’s useful and makes tasty drinks.

This device allows you to create two cups of hot chocolate at a time, with the option of six presets, or the manual function, so you can make the perfect hot chocolate. Simply genius!

Smeg Milk Frother + Hot Chocolate Maker, £169, Knoops

9. The Bean Shop Chocolatiere

The Bean Shop has created a Chocolatiere that has all the bells and whistles on, and will undoubtedly impress your parents.

This device resembles a cafetiere, but solely for hot chocolates. The design has a manual blender, which has a propeller attached to a spiral rod to smooth your chocolate mixture into a molten pool of delicious-ness, with the added froth on top. It is simple and easy to use, makes heavenly hot chocolates, and even looks the part on your kitchen worktop.

Bodum Chocolatiere, £29.95, The Bean Shop

