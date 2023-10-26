5 Best hot chocolate advent calendars for a chocoholic - from Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Advent to John Lewis & Amazon

Come Christmas, there's nothing like sitting by the fire with a creamy hot chocolate and a festive film to match! Packed with a number of rich and velvety brews, we've rounded up the best hot chocolate advent calendars of 2023 from Hotel Chocolat, John Lewis, Amazon and more, so you can celebrate the holiday season with a cup of cocoa – delicious! We're still waiting to see if Whittards bring out one for 2023, but if the brand does, you'll be the first to know.
Best Hot Chocolate Advent Calendars - at a glance
- Hotel Chocolat: The brand behind the iconic Velvetiser hot chocolate maker - has launched a Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar, £45, with 24 different sachets behind each door. How divine!
- Exclusive to John Lewis: The John Lewis Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, £22.50, is the ultimate 24-day hot chocolate calendar. Beautifully boxed in festive packaging - just stir in steaming milk and you're good to go.
- Amazon: We've found the Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, £23.10, complete with stirrers and marshmallows.
How we chose the best drinking chocolate advent calendars
- The contents: In our edit you'll open the door to reveal a full-size single-serve portion of velvety-smooth, intensely creamy hot chocolate each day.
- Price: The price points vary depending on your budget.
- Christmas cheer: We wanted this edit to be festive and joyful, and we believe each and every one of these advent calendars would make a great gift.
Scroll down to see our favourites...