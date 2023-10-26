5 Best hot chocolate advent calendars for a chocoholic - from Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Advent to John Lewis & Amazon

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best hot chocolate advent calendars 2023: Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, John Lewis, Amazon & MORE



Just add marshmallows and you've got the perfect Christmas cuppa for 2023... 


Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Come Christmas, there's nothing like sitting by the fire with a creamy hot chocolate and a festive film to match! Packed with a number of rich and velvety brews, we've rounded up the best hot chocolate advent calendars of 2023 from Hotel Chocolat, John Lewis, Amazon and more, so you can celebrate the holiday season with a cup of cocoa – delicious! We're still waiting to see if Whittards bring out one for 2023, but if the brand does, you'll be the first to know. 

Best Hot Chocolate Advent Calendars - at a glance

How we chose the best drinking chocolate advent calendars

  • The contents: In our edit you'll open the door to reveal a full-size single-serve portion of velvety-smooth, intensely creamy hot chocolate each day.
  • Price: The price points vary depending on your budget. 
  • Christmas cheer: We wanted this edit to be festive and joyful, and we believe each and every one of these advent calendars would make a great gift.

Scroll down to see our favourites... 

  Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar

    the velvetiser hot chocolate advent

    

    Count down to Christmas with the Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar filled with 24 sachets from the brand's extensive library of recipes, and yes this year you can sip on a Mince Pie flavoured one! How delicious. We've seen this up close and personal and it really is a beast of an advent calendar - will certainly make a chocoholic's day! 

  John Lewis Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar

    John Lewis hot chocolate advent calendar

    

    At John Lewis, you'll find this sweet treat with 24 individual hot chocolate drink mixes, one delicious flavour, from hazelnut to dark chocolate, behind each door.

    Includes: Original, Strawberry, Mint, Orange, Cinnamon, Hazelnut, Caramel, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Banana, Coconut, Macaroon, coffee and chilli.

  Amazon Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar

    Amazon hot chocolate advent calendar

    


    With Amazon's drinking chocolate advent calendar you get 24 days of joyful flavours, including nine unique mixes, including Cinnamon Cocoa Mix, Gingerbread Man Cookie and Mini Candy Cane.

  Etsy Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar

    Etsy hot chocolate advent calendar

    

    What we love about this drinking chocolate advent calendar is you can choose whether you opt for milk or dark chocolate. Who wouldn't want to choose their own chocolatey experience?!

    The specially crafted blends contain real flakes of chocolate to create a decadent silky smooth cup of pure chocolatey delight! As you open a new window each day, you'll discover a different cosy hot chocolate.

  NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar

    NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar

    

    Make the countdown to Christmas even more sweet with the Cocoba Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, containing 24 delicious hot chocolate treats inside. Expect hot chocolate bombes, hot chocolate spoons and hot chocolate flakes, all in a variety of flavours and made from the highest quality Belgian chocolate.

