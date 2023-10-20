17 best toiletry travel bags for women: From pouches to vanity cases, hanging options & more

When packing for a holiday, short city break, or overnight stay, a trusty travel bag for your toiletries is a must. Toiletry bags are often the unsung hero when it comes to organisers, as they're perfect for keeping your beauty essentials accessible and tidy.
They also make great gifts, and as Christmas is upon us you might be shopping for your mum/sister/best friend for a cute women's toiletry bag or a chic vanity case.
Best women's toiletry bags - at a glance
- Best travel-friendly toiletry bag: Cult Beauty has a version of TikTok's trending must-have travel bag organiser, £20.
- Best clear toiletry bag: Beauty Pie has a clear makeup bag that's perfect, £18, down from £30.
- Best hanging toiletry bag: The Stackers Hanging Washbag looks like perfection, £65.
- Best compact toiletry bag: Amazon to the rescue with a cosmetic bag that holds more than it looks, £12.99.
- Best flat-lay toiletry bag: ASOS has an exclusive Flat Lay cheetah design, and it's spot on! £19.99.
- Best small vanity case: Nere is on our radar for all travel accessories going forward, £41.30 down from £59.
- Best large vanity case: Beautifect is loved by celebrities, and you can totally see why, £299.
- Best designer toiletry bag: We wouldn't say no to the DIOR Beauty Vanity Case, £1,600.
How we chose the best toiletry bags
Size: Travel toiletry bags come in all shapes and sizes, from small and compact designs, perfect for those on a tight weight limit, or the minimalist packer, as well as larger designs.
Varied styles: From pouches and vanity cases, clear toiletry bags to hanging creations, and so much more, from high street shops and online retailers, we have sifted through to find the most practical toiletry bags to make travelling even simpler, and packing absolutely stress-free.
Travel friendly: A lot of these are hanging toiletry bags so you can easily access everything you need with ease, and don’t have to fear about leaving anything behind after your trip.
Amazon Toiletry Bag
Amazon Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag
Amazon leaves shoppers spoilt for choice no matter what you're looking for, including travel-friendly toiletry bags.
While some may be looking for vanity cases, others may prefer hanging designs, and Amazon has it all.
With over 3,000 glowing reviews the Toiletry Bag Organiser has our vote.
AWAY Toiletry Bag
AWAY Hanging Toiletry Bag In Pink
Away is the creme de la creme when it comes to shopping for luggage and holdalls, but it also delivers on packing cubes and toiletry bags too.
Away’s toiletry bags range from small to large creations, with plenty of pockets and compartments inside to house everything so your toiletries don’t get soiled. Away also has a hanging toiletry bag, as well as clear pouches and so much more, so there is something to suit every shopper, but these have sold out due to popular demand, so you won't want to miss out on the Hanging Toiletry Bag to organise your skincare, make-up and toiletries.
Sweaty Betty Toiletry Bag
Sweaty Betty Icon Wash Bag In Sage Green
Sweaty Betty’s wash bag is often deemed an essential for those heading to the gym, but actually, it can come in handy when travelling too.
For £25 the Sweaty Betty Washbag is practical, and affordable.
Marks & Spencer Toiletry Bag
M&S Star Makeup Bag
M&S has plenty of vanity cases, travel bags, make-up bags and so much more to shop.
There are also lots of lovely gifting options, and this star print design would make a beautiful present for your nearest and dearest.
John Lewis Toiletry Bag
John Lewis - Bobbi Brown Signature Glam Makeup Bag
John Lewis has vanity cases, travel pouches, jewellery boxes, as well as hanging wash bags for you to pack your must-haves for your next holiday.
There is something to suit every shopper's needs and budget, but for a toiletry bag to stand the test of time - and many journeys - the Bobbi Brown glam number has our seal of approval.
Boots Toiletry Bag
Boots Butterfly Square Clear Toiletry Bag
Boots is one of our go-to shopping destinations in the run-up to a holiday, for everything from travel-sized toiletries to toiletry bags.
From miniature travel wash bags to hanging designs, Boots has everything you could ever desire, and at affordable prices too.
ANTLER Vanity Case
Antler Clifton Vanity Case In Blush Pink
Antler is another firm favourite brand to shop when on the hunt for travel essentials, whether it is suitcases or vanity cases or hanging wash bags.
With a whole host of designs, and colourways across the entire range, there is bound to be something to suit your needs.
The Flat Lay Company Toiletry Bag
The Flat Lay Co. Drawstring Makeup Bag - Cheetah Spots
The Flat Lay Company is famed for the stylish make-up bag you can house your cosmetics, and pull the drawstring to wrap them all up again in a neat pouch.
But when you are travelling, you may be looking for something a little more compact and tight to secure all your belongings in the one place.
Elizabeth Scarlett Toiletry Bag
Elizabeth Scarlett Honey Bees Velvet Pouch In Charcoal
If you're looking to add a little colour to your makeup bag, this Elizabeth Scarlett is spot on!
Inspired by the honey bee, Elizabeth took to her sketchbook and illustrated the humble creatures, capturing their extraordinary form in pencil and watercolours. The motif features all of the intricate details of the bee, with golden threads twinkling against the jewel-toned velvet base.
Elizabeth Scarlett are committed to giving back to the wildlife that inspires their designs. With a mission to raise £2 million for wildlife conservation by 2030, Elizabeth Scarlett have been able to support some incredible causes and have no plans on stopping anytime soon.
Glossier Toiletry Bag
Glossier The Beauty Bag
Glossier's Beauty Bag has proved to be a huge hit with shoppers, as it is recognised as one of Glossier’s most popular buys right now.
Whether you are looking for a compact wash bag to take on your travels, use when you return home, house your toiletries, make-up, fragrances, or make-up brushes, even your jewellery, it has multiple functions so you get your cost per wear.
Etsy Toiletry Bag
Etsy Personalised Makeup Bag & Organiser
Etsy is filled with unique travel essentials, and we love this toiletry bag for taking on holiday. The multiple compartments means you can keep your beauty products organised - and the hanging design keeps them easily accessible, saving you from rummaging around your luggage to find what you're looking for.
Cult Beauty Toiletry Bag
Cult Beauty Makeup Organiser In Black
Cult Beauty is one the leading online beauty retailers, which is why it is high on our list when shopping for toiletry bags to take when travelling.
If you've seen the viral TikTok makeup organiser, you'll notice that this travel toiletry bag is very similar.
Stackers Toiletry Bag
Stackers Hanging Wash Bag
Stackers is the go-to for clever storage solutions, and this hanging wash bag (which is available in an array of colours) is simply genius as there is a compartment for absolutely everything.
Beauty Pie Toiletry Bag
Beauty Pie Medium Clear Makeup Bag In Yellow
For those who travel light, and need a travel toiletry bag to house miniature shampoo, conditioners and other bodycare must-haves, Beauty Pie has delivered.
We love using a makeup bag with a transparent case so you can find what you need with ease.
Beautifect Vanity Case
Beautifect Box In Gold
The Beautifect Box is a portable makeup vanity case, ideal for every day use at home or for travel. The makeup case has an advanced luminous system - five lighting colour modes and three brightness settings -- that perfectly replicates daytime and evening light while eliminating shadows by evenly dispersing light over the entirety of your face.
The smart storage system is specifically designed with deep and generous compartments to provide space for daily makeup. Dual function flaps separate pencils and brushes while also securing makeup in the ultimate vanity case. The rechargeable and cordless beauty box also includes a 5x magnification mirror that can be attached to the main mirror for times you need to see minute details.
What's more, there's a specially engineered hinge angles and holds the mirror to any position that best suits you allowing you to sit comfortably at all times.
Nere Vanity Case
NERE Stori Vanity Case In Hyper Pink
Your next trip just got more stylish with the Nere Stori Vanity Case in Hyper Pink, a lightweight travel case made with a quality ABS hard shell, detachable strap and lots of storage space.
For a luggage look worthy of a fashionista, pair this piece with matching or complementary Nere suitcases and accessories.
Dior Vanity Case
DiorTravel Vanity Case
The DiorTravel vanity case is an elegant and clever accessory - and very chic, too! Fully embroidered with a blue Dior Oblique motif and embellished with a 'CHRISTIAN DIOR' signature on the front, it screams luxury.
The style features a spacious main compartment and several places to accommodate toiletries and makeup.