17 best toiletry travel bags for women: From pouches to vanity cases, hanging options & more

When packing for a holiday, short city break, or overnight stay, a trusty travel bag for your toiletries is a must. Toiletry bags are often the unsung hero when it comes to organisers, as they're perfect for keeping your beauty essentials accessible and tidy.

They also make great gifts, and as Christmas is upon us you might be shopping for your mum/sister/best friend for a cute women's toiletry bag or a chic vanity case.

How we chose the best toiletry bags

Size: Travel toiletry bags come in all shapes and sizes, from small and compact designs, perfect for those on a tight weight limit, or the minimalist packer, as well as larger designs.

Varied styles: From pouches and vanity cases, clear toiletry bags to hanging creations, and so much more, from high street shops and online retailers, we have sifted through to find the most practical toiletry bags to make travelling even simpler, and packing absolutely stress-free.

Travel friendly: A lot of these are hanging toiletry bags so you can easily access everything you need with ease, and don’t have to fear about leaving anything behind after your trip.