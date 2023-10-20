Skip to main contentSkip to footer
17 best toiletry travel bags for women 2023: Makeup bags, pouches, vanity cases & more

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

17 best toiletry travel bags for women: From pouches to vanity cases, hanging options & more

A toiletry bag or a vanity case makes an excellent gift... 

best toiletry bags
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
Share this:

When packing for a holiday, short city break, or overnight stay, a trusty travel bag for your toiletries is a must. Toiletry bags are often the unsung hero when it comes to organisers, as they're perfect for keeping your beauty essentials accessible and tidy. 

They also make great gifts, and as Christmas is upon us you might be shopping for your mum/sister/best friend for a cute women's toiletry bag or a chic vanity case. 

Best women's toiletry bags - at a glance

How we chose the best toiletry bags

Size: Travel toiletry bags come in all shapes and sizes, from small and compact designs, perfect for those on a tight weight limit, or the minimalist packer, as well as larger designs. 

Varied styles: From pouches and vanity cases, clear toiletry bags to hanging creations, and so much more, from high street shops and online retailers, we have sifted through to find the most practical toiletry bags to make travelling even simpler, and packing absolutely stress-free.  

Travel friendly: A lot of these are hanging toiletry bags so you can easily access everything you need with ease, and don’t have to fear about leaving anything behind after your trip. 

  • Amazon Toiletry Bag

    Amazon toiletry bag

    Amazon Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag

    Amazon leaves shoppers spoilt for choice no matter what you're looking for, including travel-friendly toiletry bags. 

    While some may be looking for vanity cases, others may prefer hanging designs, and Amazon has it all. 

    With over 3,000 glowing reviews the Toiletry Bag Organiser has our vote.

  • AWAY Toiletry Bag

    away toiletry bag

    AWAY Hanging Toiletry Bag In Pink

    Away is the creme de la creme when it comes to shopping for luggage and holdalls, but it also delivers on packing cubes and toiletry bags too. 

    Away’s toiletry bags range from small to large creations, with plenty of pockets and compartments inside to house everything so your toiletries don’t get soiled. Away also has a hanging toiletry bag, as well as clear pouches and so much more, so there is something to suit every shopper, but these have sold out due to popular demand, so you won't want to miss out on the Hanging Toiletry Bag to organise your skincare, make-up and toiletries. 

  • Sweaty Betty Toiletry Bag

    sweaty betty wash bag

    Sweaty Betty Icon Wash Bag In Sage Green

    Sweaty Betty’s wash bag is often deemed an essential for those heading to the gym, but actually, it can come in handy when travelling too. 

    For £25 the Sweaty Betty Washbag is practical, and affordable. 

  • Marks & Spencer Toiletry Bag

    m&s star print makeup bag

    M&S Star Makeup Bag

    M&S has plenty of vanity cases, travel bags, make-up bags and so much more to shop.  

    There are also lots of lovely gifting options, and this star print design would make a beautiful present for your nearest and dearest. 

  • John Lewis Toiletry Bag

    bobbi brown makeup bag

    John Lewis - Bobbi Brown Signature Glam Makeup Bag

    John Lewis has vanity cases, travel pouches, jewellery boxes, as well as hanging wash bags for you to pack your must-haves for your next holiday. 

    There is something to suit every shopper's needs and budget, but for a toiletry bag to stand the test of time - and many journeys - the Bobbi Brown glam number has our seal of approval.

  • Boots Toiletry Bag

    Boots toiletry bag

    Boots Butterfly Square Clear Toiletry Bag

    Boots is one of our go-to shopping destinations in the run-up to a holiday, for everything from travel-sized toiletries to toiletry bags. 

    From miniature travel wash bags to hanging designs, Boots has everything you could ever desire, and at affordable prices too. 

  • ANTLER Vanity Case

    Antler toiletry case

    Antler Clifton Vanity Case In Blush Pink

    Antler is another firm favourite brand to shop when on the hunt for travel essentials, whether it is suitcases or vanity cases or hanging wash bags.  

    With a whole host of designs, and colourways across the entire range, there is bound to be something to suit your needs. 

  • The Flat Lay Company Toiletry Bag

    flat lay toiletry bag

    The Flat Lay Co. Drawstring Makeup Bag - Cheetah Spots

    The Flat Lay Company is famed for the stylish make-up bag you can house your cosmetics, and pull the drawstring to wrap them all up again in a neat pouch. 

    But when you are travelling, you may be looking for something a little more compact and tight to secure all your belongings in the one place. 

  • Elizabeth Scarlett Toiletry Bag

    Elizabeth Scarlett toiletry bag

    Elizabeth Scarlett Honey Bees Velvet Pouch In Charcoal

    If you're looking to add a little colour to your makeup bag, this Elizabeth Scarlett is spot on! 

    Inspired by the honey bee, Elizabeth took to her sketchbook and illustrated the humble creatures, capturing their extraordinary form in pencil and watercolours. The motif features all of the intricate details of the bee, with golden threads twinkling against the jewel-toned velvet base.

    Elizabeth Scarlett are committed to giving back to the wildlife that inspires their designs. With a mission to raise £2 million for wildlife conservation by 2030, Elizabeth Scarlett have been able to support some incredible causes and have no plans on stopping anytime soon. 

  • Glossier Toiletry Bag

    Glossier toiletry bag

    Glossier The Beauty Bag

    Glossier's Beauty Bag has proved to be a huge hit with shoppers, as it is recognised as one of Glossier’s most popular buys right now. 

    Whether you are looking for a compact wash bag to take on your travels, use when you return home, house your toiletries, make-up, fragrances, or make-up brushes, even your jewellery, it has multiple functions so you get your cost per wear. 

  • Etsy Toiletry Bag

    etsy makeup organiser

    Etsy Personalised Makeup Bag & Organiser

    Etsy is filled with unique travel essentials, and we love this toiletry bag for taking on holiday. The multiple compartments means you can keep your beauty products organised - and the hanging design keeps them easily accessible, saving you from rummaging around your luggage to find what you're looking for.

  • Cult Beauty Toiletry Bag

    Cult beauty makeup bag

    Cult Beauty Makeup Organiser In Black

    Cult Beauty is one the leading online beauty retailers, which is why it is high on our list when shopping for toiletry bags to take when travelling. 

    If you've seen the viral TikTok makeup organiser, you'll notice that this travel toiletry bag is very similar. 

  • Stackers Toiletry Bag

    stackers hanging toiletry bag

    Stackers Hanging Wash Bag

    Stackers is the go-to for clever storage solutions, and this hanging wash bag (which is available in an array of colours) is simply genius as there is a compartment for absolutely everything. 

  • Beauty Pie Toiletry Bag

    Beauty Pie clear makeup bag

    Beauty Pie Medium Clear Makeup Bag In Yellow

    For those who travel light, and need a travel toiletry bag to house miniature shampoo, conditioners and other bodycare must-haves, Beauty Pie has delivered. 

    We love using a makeup bag with a transparent case so you can find what you need with ease. 

  • Beautifect Vanity Case

    BEAUTIFECT makeup organiser

    Beautifect Box In Gold

    The Beautifect Box is a portable makeup vanity case, ideal for every day use at home or for travel. The makeup case has an advanced luminous system -  five lighting colour modes and three brightness settings -- that perfectly replicates daytime and evening light while eliminating shadows by evenly dispersing light over the entirety of your face. 

    The smart storage system is specifically designed with deep and generous compartments to provide space for daily makeup. Dual function flaps separate pencils and brushes while also securing makeup in the ultimate vanity case.  The rechargeable and cordless beauty box also includes a 5x magnification mirror that can be attached to the main mirror for times you need to see minute details. 

    What's more, there's a specially engineered hinge angles and holds the mirror to any position that best suits you allowing you to sit comfortably at all times.

  • Nere Vanity Case

    nere pink vanity case

    NERE Stori Vanity Case In Hyper Pink

    Your next trip just got more stylish with the Nere Stori Vanity Case in Hyper Pink, a lightweight travel case made with a quality ABS hard shell, detachable strap and lots of storage space.

    For a luggage look worthy of a fashionista, pair this piece with matching or complementary Nere suitcases and accessories.

  • Dior Vanity Case

    Dior vanity case

    DiorTravel Vanity Case

    The DiorTravel vanity case is an elegant and clever accessory - and very chic, too! Fully embroidered with a blue Dior Oblique motif and embellished with a 'CHRISTIAN DIOR' signature on the front, it screams luxury. 

    The style features a spacious main compartment and several places to accommodate toiletries and makeup.

Other topics

More Shopping

See more