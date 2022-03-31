Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic room service menu in the Bahamas revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's stay at The Cove during the Bahamas leg of their Caribbean tour was no ordinary affair. The royal couple may have had a busy tour schedule, but that didn't stop them from indulging in delicious Bahamian delights once they retired to their Penthouse Suite, reveals the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

While in the Bahamas, William and Kate chose to stay in the resort's most iconic Suite, a 4,830-square-foot hideaway with floor-to-ceiling windows, wrap-around ocean views, a large living area, office space, and a separate 10-set dining area with a full-service kitchen.

Along with their plush Penthouse Suite, the royal couple were treated to two private chefs, the resort’s Vice President of Culinary, Chef Alan Orreal, and The Cove’s Executive Chef, Brian Porteus.

The Duke and Duchess enjoyed several meals together in the Penthouse, from indulgent afternoon tea served on fine china, to an impressive breakfast spread of scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, toast, croissants and fresh fruit served on silverware.

Kate and William enjoyed an indulgent room service breakfast in their Penthouse. Photo credit: Atlantis Paradise Island / Donald Knowles

It's not known whether the Duke and Duchess dined in their room for practical reasons or personal preference, but there's certainly something romantic about the royal duo sharing their breakfast together as they soaked up the Suite's unrivalled ocean views.

A spokesperson for Atlantis said that that Kate and William specifically requested room service mango smoothies in the mornings, served in Waterford Crystal glasses - and we know that Duchess Kate is a fan of starting the day with a refreshing breakfast smoothie!

Other edible delights included Prince William’s favourite chocolate biscuit cake, a mezze lunch from the resort’s beachfront Pita Restaurant, and a luxurious meal at Nobu - a celebrity-favourite Japanese fusion restaurant.

The Duke and Duchess shared several PDA moments whilst on tour

And of course, no holiday is complete without a cocktail or two. Atlantis revealed the royals enjoyed rum punch sundowners with dinner – a mix of Bacardi coconut rum and Bacardi superior white rum mixed with pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine, and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

The idyllic Atlantis is famed for hosting some of the world's biggest A-listers, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Drake and Oprah Winfrey. It sounds like the perfect place for William and Kate to have wrapped up their sun-soaked stay in the Bahamas!

