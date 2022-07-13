Duchess Camilla's lifelike 75th birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed The royal's beloved dogs even make an appearance... in fondant!

With her 75th birthday approaching, The Duchess of Cornwall was invited to celebrate with a special lunch at the National Liberal Club on Tuesday, hosted by Gyles Brandrath and The Oldie Magazine.

No birthday celebration is complete without a cake, and Duchess Camilla's towering two-tiered bake was quite the royal masterpiece! Crafted from decadent sponge and layered with glossy royal icing, the wife of Prince Charles was pictured cutting into her surprise sweet treat.

The cake was topped with the Royal Coat of Arms piped in colourful buttercream, while a large '75' embellished the sides in blue and gold fondant and coordinating ribbons adorned the tiers.

The Duchess' beloved Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell were crafted from fondant icing and placed at the base of the impressive bake, along with colourful books and gardening motifs - the royal's two favourite hobbies.

Royal fans were quick to react to the magnificent bake, rushing to the comments of the post shared by Claren House's official Instagram.

"What a fabulous cake," penned one fan, while another wrote: "What a yummy looking cake (beautifully decorated) and a fantastic group of people!"

"Happy birthday in advance, Her Royal Highness Camilla. What an extraordinary cake!" agreed a third fan. The lunch also saluted remarkable people who are continuing to serve, contribute and achieve in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Attendees, including authors, actors, entertainers, scientists, sports personalities, poets and philanthropists, were treated to poetry readings, one written in Her Royal Highness' honour by Roger McGough and one performed by Dame Penelope Keith.

Duchess Camilla penned on Instagram: "Thank you for the many happy returns and enjoy the cake @royalhospitalchelsea!" The royal shares her sweet tooth with many members of the royal family, and even likes to get baking herself!

In aid of the Poetry Together initiative, Camilla previously provided her personal recipe for a classic Victoria sponge cake especially for the Poetry Together tea parties – but her suggested fillings are so unconventional.

The royal's personal Victoria sponge recipe swaps jam for lemon curd or Nutella. Sounds delicious…

