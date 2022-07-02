Inside Harper Beckham's insane birthday party - see her impressive cake

If anyone knows how to celebrate in style, it's the Beckham family - and this weekend, the family went all out to celebrate youngest child Harper Beckham's 11th birthday.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper to recycle $100k wedding dress?

Taking to Instagram, doting parents David and Victoria Beckham shared a series of incredible snaps from inside Harper's roller disco-themed party, including her out-of-this-world cake and the birthday girl herself. While it's not known if brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz were there to join in the fun, both David and Victoria took to the dancefloor to try skating before tucking into a two-tiered paint splatter style cake that looked almost too good to eat!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper's room has an unbelievable view

Featuring black and neon fondant icing, the colourful bake was complete with pink-hued candles, 'Happy Birthday Harper' written in stylish cursive writing and finished with a roller skate bearing the number '11' on top.

MORE: 50 jaw-dropping birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

MORE: Romeo Beckham risks the wrath of sister Harper with hilarious photo

Harper could be seen beaming as she posed with the cake in front of goody bags for her guests in one of Victoria's snaps, which she captioned: "Let's not forget why @davidbeckham was showing off his skating skills! Celebrating an early birthday for Harper Seven. Happy weekend!"

Harper enjoyed an early birthday party this weekend

On his own page, David showed off Harper's seriously impressive skating skills as he trailed behind. "Trying to keep up with his little one," he captioned the sweet post.

Meanwhile, the father-daughter duo recently jetted off to Venice together for a short getaway - and it seems like they had the time of their lives.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham shares cosy photo of wife Nicola on lavish honeymoon

The former footballer enjoyed some one-on-one time with his only daughter in Venice and shared a selection of photos from their luxurious holiday with his followers.

One showed them sitting side by side in a gondola, with Harper's arm around her dad's, both smiling widely for the camera, while another showed the pair enjoying an ice cream, with Harper wearing a cute sun hat and David sporting sunnies and holding a pink fan.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.