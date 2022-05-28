Kelly Brook's two-tier cake for boyfriend Jeremy Parisi will blow you away The Heart Radio presenter certainly delivered for her boyfriend

Kelly Brook and boyfriend Jeremy Parisi had reason to celebrate during the week, as Jeremy marked his 36th birthday, and on Saturday Kelly shared his mind-blowing birthday cake.

The Heart Radio presenter had ordered for her boyfriend a cake marking his favourite TV show Dragon Ball Z and the two-tiered cake certainly hit the brief. The cake featured fondant icing in the colours or orange and blue, as well as a fondant topping that featured a portrait of the show's main character Goku. It was also decorated with a Japanese symbol, the dragon Shenron, and the titular Dragon Balls.

The cake, which came on a black base, also bore the message: "Happy birthday Jeremy," and the model looked delighted with the final result as he was beaming.

He held the cake aloft as Kelly took the photo, and he was surrounded by balloons of varying colours as well as a clear one that bore the same message as the cake.

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Birthday Boy!!!! Thanks @thecakestoreuk for the Amazing Cake You understood the assignment #DragonBallZ #Goku #ManChild @jeremyparisi."

Fans took to the comments to wish Jeremy a happy birthday, but many more shared how impressed they were with the delicious looking creation.

What a cake!

"Happy birthday, love the cake," posted one," while a second added: "My Favourite Animation Series #Dragonballz Excellent Cake…"

A third said: "Birthday Boy got a dope cake," while another made reference to a popular meme for the show, as they joked: "How many calories are in that? OVER NINE THOUSAND!!! Happy Birthday to him!"

Kelly and Jeremy live together in a 15th century farmhouse, and the model recently thrilled when she showed her followers the renovations that the property had been undergoing.

The pair started dating in 2015

She shared a glimpse into her fairytale-esque farmhouse, showcasing a dark Persian blue kitchen with marigold walls, marble surfaces, bronze crockery and a deep blue Aga.

The star also included some pictures of her beautiful forest surroundings that boasted pretty indigo flowers and luscious greenery.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share the images, alongside the caption: "A week in the Life. Farmhouse renovations, some radio and walks on the heath…" with a flower, pie, tulip, sparkle, dog and paw print emojis.

