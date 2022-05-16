The Queen's heartfelt tribute from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in royal must-buy cookbook

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you haven't yet decided how to celebrate over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, the official Platinum Jubilee cookbook provides the perfect inspiration and royal-approved recipes to try with friends and family.

SEE: The official Platinum Jubilee cookbook is 40% off right now - so you can eat like royalty for the Jubilee weekend

In light of the limited edition treasure being 40% off on Amazon, we delve into the heartfelt tribute penned by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign, written in the foreword of the cookbook.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 fascinating facts about the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee

In a heartfelt note signed by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the couple pays homage to Her Majesty's reign, detailing the growth of British cuisine since she came to the throne. "Seventy years ago, when the Queen came to the Throne, the culinary outlook in the United Kingdom was bleak," they wrote.

"Several foods were still rationed and the meagre choice of ingredients on offer posed a challenge to even the most creative cook."

RELATED: Best Jubilee shortbread & biscuit gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla love to enjoy food together

Charles and Camilla thanked the Queen's influence on the country's food scene, writing in the Platinum Jubilee cookbook: "More than ever before we welcome one another's culinary heritage into our homes - and for this, we are deeply grateful.

LOOK: The Queen's towering Platinum Jubilee cake needs to be seen to be believed

MORE: The Queen eats a slice of this cake every day – try her favourite recipe

"As we come together as a nation, in the Realms, and across the Commonwealth to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, food will no doubt play a central part in our public and private celebrations.

"We only hope that this book provides you with both pleasure and inspiration, and that food continued to bring you together with family, friends, neighbours and your community."

The monarch is celebrating 70 years on the throne

The official Platinum Jubilee cookbook is filled with 70 recipes that you can enjoy at home, many of which have been served during royal visits.

The delectable recipes include Spanish marmalade, chicken wellington, whiskey-laced bread and butter pudding and more, all of which have been showcased by embassies around the world.

Not only does the book provide insight into the dishes enjoyed by the royals, but it delves into food history and stories, along with photography - promising to give an insight into Her Majesty's 70-year-reign.

The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook, was £30, now £19.99/ $36, Amazon

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla are self-proclaimed 'foodies', having shared on many an occasion their love for great British cuisine.

In a recent interview published in YOU magazine, Camilla detailed her "last supper", which would include homegrown asparagus "with lots of butter," along with "Dover sole meunière, with ratte potatoes and fresh broad beans and peas from the garden."

"Plus strawberries and raspberries and lots of clotted cream," the Duchess continued, highlighting her love for fresh British produce.

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.