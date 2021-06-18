Piers Morgan's lavish five-course lunch leaves fans reeling

Since leaving Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan has been making up for lost time, treating his family to a very a fancy lunch on Thursday. The TV personality wined and dined his loved ones at The Waterside Inn in Bray-on-Thames, sharing snaps of the mouth-watering menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Alain Roux.

While some fans declared the beautiful venue their favourite restaurant, others were horrified at the portion sizes, with some joking they'd have to get a takeaway afterwards.

Piers kicked things off with a glass of whisky, before enjoying a lavish seafood platter complete with caviar. He then tucked into a light burrata salad before enjoying a Beef Wellington - and it was this dish that sparked the most outraged reaction.

One fan commented: "Looks like you ordered from the kids' menu with those portions." Another joked: "Where is the rest of the lunch" while a third posted: "3 carrots 3 asparagus bit of steak and a hash brown £98.99 probably or more and still hungry afterwards".

Yet another fan shared: "I'd have to go to the chippy on the way home after a meal like that". The comments were divided, however, with plenty more of Piers' followers also being fine dining fans.

"My absolute favourite restaurant!" one wrote. Another branded the food "mouthwatering" while a third called it: "Simply the best restaurant".

Piers' fans were divided over the portions sizes

The broadcaster finished off his fancy meal with a small cheese platter and an assortment of patisseries – and it looked like every course was paired with a different wine.

The upmarket restaurant has rave reviews for its carefully balanced, classic French cuisine with the tasting menu costing £178 per person.

It looks like Piers ordered each course from the A La Carte menu, which will no doubt have taken the bill per person way over that total. And why shouldn't he enjoy himself – we would if we could!

The ex-GMB star enjoyed five mouthwatering courses

Piers has been making the most of the UK's fabulous food scene since restaurants reopened. He was recently pictured leaving London hotspot The River Café with his wife Celia Walden, and treated himself to a £1,300 bottle of wine at Mark's Club.

The star has also enjoyed some more down-to-earth dining and drinking experiences, including visiting his countryside local, The Royal Oak pub in Newick, for some pints.