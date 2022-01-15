Review: Ever fancied dining on the tube? Look no further than supperclub.tube Change here for delicious food and an unforgettable experience

When thinking of luxurious London dining, perhaps an old Victoria Line train isn't the initial place you might think, but that is precisely where the supperclub.tube is located - and the hidden gem located in Walthamstow delivered a divine six-course meal that will leave you watering at the mouth.

The restaurant itself can be found in what resembles an old scrapyard, and the old carriage immediately catches your eye as you walk in past the old tube to get to the entrance of the restaurant. Once you climb aboard, you're greeted by the control unit, before heading into the main restaurant, which fits the design of the tube perfectly. Plenty of us have been crammed like sardines on the actual tube, but in this restaurant, that is no issue as it easily fit everyone visiting that day with plenty of ease and leg room.

But when it comes to restaurants, the main thing you're there for is the food, and the supperclub.tube definitely delivers on that front. We were served a six-course Latin meal, and each portion was a culinary masterpiece, made even better that the chef and sous chef are both incredibly experienced in cooking Latin food, with the pair having cooked for years in most South American countries.

The first course was a crispy pork belly, tomatillo salsa verde and red cabbage, and there was no better way to start the evening. Everything about the dish worked in tandem and just improved the more that you ate it. The spicing was done to perfection, while I have never tasted red cabbage like that before at all – and now I wish to never taste it in any other way. The second portion, sweet corn dumpling, smoky sweet corn salad and queso fresco, was similarly tasty and presented amazingly, so much so that the wrapping that it came in looked like it could be edible, and started a debate between me and my companion as to whether it was.

The first course really set the bar high for the evening

I was a little worried heading into the third course, hake and prawns cured in lime and chilli, tomato, red onion and coriander, due to being one of those people who doesn't like seafood. But when it came to tasting it, I fell in love, and the bread that was given as a side-dish was the best choice, meaning that you could fully enjoy the creamy sauce that it came in. Our fourth course, slowcooked beef brisket, celeriac and cassava purée, heritage carrots, winter greens and hogao, was the best meal of the evening with the meat melting in your mouth just as you'd want it to, and the milder flavours being a good transition before the desserts of the evening.

The pre-dessert, Granny Smith apple sorbet, caramelised apples and gingerbread sand was a good choice as one to whet your appetite for the final dessert still to come, but to still provide that sweetness you might be craving at that point in the evening, and the flavourings made it feel like Christmas in your mouth, even though the season has passed. The final course of the night, light sponge cake, Colombian coffee milk, chocolate mousse and cranberry compote, was a suitable way to end the evening with it providing a decadent flavour, but never feeling sickly sweet.

A sumptuous ending to a great evening

As for drinks, the restaurant offers a wide variety of wines, and prosecco if you're feeling up to it, which pair amazingly with all of the foods on offer. And if for some reason none of that menu above sounds appetising, keep checking back as it changes on a tri-monthly basis to reflect the availability of certain products.

Dining on the tube is not an experience that will be leaving me anytime soon, and with how great my evening was there, I'll be shying away from the more conventional restaurants and aiming to do this again.

To find out more and book seats, visit their website here.

