8 Best kids meal deals for August 2021: Tesco café, Pizza Hut, Bella Italia & more Treat the kids and save cash

The summer holidays can be pretty expensive when you tot up all the cash spent on activities, days out, and keeping the little cherubs fed.

So parents will be thrilled to learn of 8 great meal deals for children running this August at popular cafes and restaurants – and some include FREE meals for kids too.

Budgeting experts, thinkmoney have compiled a list of the best deals families can get when dining out this summer. Take a look…

Tesco café

The deal: One child eats free when an adult spends £3.50

Terms: The deal runs until Wednesday 1 September 2021. The offer covers Tesco's Pick n Mix kids meals (normally £2.75) which include a sandwich, piece of fruit, two snacks and a drink, or a hot meal.

Morrisons café

The Deal: One free kids meal with every adult meal purchased over £4.50

Terms: The deal runs for the summer holidays, ending on 5 September 2021 and is available all day every day.

ASDA café

The deal: One child eat free when an adult spends £4

Terms: The offer is available all day every day in July and August 2021.

Bella Italia

The deal: Kids eat for £1 with any paying adult

Terms: The offer is available until 5 September 2021 on Sundays to Fridays (excluding Saturdays and bank holidays). Valid when purchased with a full-price main meal from the A La Carte menu.

Hungry Horse

The deal: Free kids breakfast with a paying adult Terms: The deal is valid every morning until 1 September from 8am - midday.

Terms: Offer valid until 3 September in England and Wales from Monday to Friday. Up to two kids per paying adult can eat for just £1 each and no voucher is required. Choose from a small breakfast, any kids meal or junior carvery.

Farmhouse Inns

The deal: Kids eat for £1 with a paying adult

Terms: Offer valid until 3 September in England and Wales from Monday to Friday. Up to two kids per paying adult can eat for just £1 each and no voucher is required. Choose from a small breakfast, any kids meal or junior carvery.

Brewers Fayre

The deal: Children eat free when one adult purchases an Ultimate Cooked Breakfast Meal Deal or Ultimate Vegetarian Breakfast Meal Deal.

Terms: The offer applies to children aged 10 and under every day 7am until 10.30am.

Pizza Hut

The deal: Unlimited buffet £8.99 for adults and £5.99 for children

Terms: The offer runs on weekdays till 3pm (not available on weekend or bank holidays) and includes unlimited pizza, pasta and salad bar.

