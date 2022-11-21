Vegan star Pinky’s three foolproof Thanksgiving recipes The acclaimed vegan chef has your side dishes sorted

Fancy trying something new this Thanksgiving? One in 10 Americans reportedly consider themselves vegan, and for our Thanksgiving digital issue special, with Prue Leith as our digital cover star, Pinky Cole - one of the most outspoken vegan celebrities - has shared three delicious vegan sides that are perfect to add to your menu.

Pinky launched the Atlanta restaurant Slutty Vegan with its provocatively named burgers in 2018 and in November released her first ever recipe book Eat Plants, B*tch. She grew up in a Rastafarian household so had been eating vegetarian and Ital food her whole life, making veganism an "easy lifestyle" to transition towards and maintain.

But with the rise of veganism nationally and more options, the chef has said it is important to still do your own research and talk to your doctor before taking those first steps away from meat.

"Be open to a new way that may not be as easy initially but transform. A meatless day a week, swapping out condiments, sugar, etc, and go from there," Pinky told HELLO!

But Thanksgiving in particular can be a tough time, whether you’re new on the journey or fearful of what options may be available at a family dinner. "I would suggest bringing vegans dishes to the events, as well as preparing enough for those to try. As time goes on that may be a new tradition to cultivate," Pinky said. She added the easiest ways to incorporate vegan options into your menu include swapping out condiments and toppings, and adding vegan dessert options, "because who doesn't love dessert?"

The vegan churro waffles are the perfect dessert to try for a newbie, with Pink sharing the "recipe was inspired by popular Mexican Street snack Churros and my love for waffles," while her jalapeno cornbread will "get your tastebuds jumping".

CHI CHI’S VEGAN CHURRO WAFFLES

The deep south meets Mexico in this creative version of grits. This dish was created to pay homage to Mexican culture and my southern American roots.

Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS

Dry

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1⁄2 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

1⁄2 tbsp cinnamon

1⁄2 tbsp nutmeg

Wet

2 cups plant-based milk

2 tsp lemon juice

1⁄4 cup oil

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

For churro coating

1⁄2 cup vegan butter

1 cup sugar

2tbsp cinnamon

METHOD

Step 1

For churro coating, mix sugar and cinnamon together. Spread onto a large plate.

Step 2

Melt butter in a bowl.

Step 3

Combine all wet ingredients in a bowl. Stir. Set aside for 5 minutes to create vegan buttermilk.

Step 4

While waiting, sift all dry ingredients into a bowl

Step 5

Pour liquid mixture into dry ingredients and gently mix. Small lumps are ok. Don’t overmix.

Step 6

Coat waffle maker with a non-stick cooking spray. Add batter. Follow manufacturer instructions for a crispy waffle.

Step 7

Remove the waffle and brush with vegan butter on both sides.

Step 8

Place both sides of the waffle onto a plate with churro coating.

Step 9

Serve warm with your favorite toppings.

JALAPENO SKILLET CORNBREAD

Your cornbread is going to a whole other level with this Jalapeno Skillet Cornbread recipe that includes creamed corn, vegan cream cheese, green peppers, and just enough jalapenos to get your tastebuds jumping.

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed meal

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon of water

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of cornmeal

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

¼ cup of grapeseed oil

1 cup of unsweetened, plain almond milk

2 medium diced jalapeños

¼ cup of corn kernels

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F and lightly grease a muffin pan

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the flaxseed meal and water. Set aside for 5 minutes.

3. Combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a large mixing bowl

4. Pour oil, milk, flaxseed meal mixture, diced jalapeño, and corn kernels into the large bowl, and mix by hand until combined.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared muffin pan and bake for 18-20 minutes, until the edges of the top become golden brown and a toothpick pierced into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.

AGAVE MASHED POTATOES

INGREDIENTS

2 Ibs. sweet potatoes (about 5 small)

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup cream or milk

1/4 cup Organic Amber Agave Nectar

salt and pepper to taste

fresh chives, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Peel and chop sweet potatoes into uniform cubes, about l-inch. Steam or boil until tender. Strain from water, if boiled.

2. Place cooked sweet potatoes and butter into a large bowl. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat for one minute. Slowly pour in cream, continue beating until combined. Add Amber Agave Nectar; mix until well incorporated.

3. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Garnish with chives.