12 perfect Thanksgiving hostess gifts to show your gratitude

Nobody wants to show up to Thanksgiving empty-handed.

The best Thanksgiving hostess gifts are the ones that are meaningful and make the hostess feel appreciated. Even though you don't have to buy every single person you know a gift (including the mail carrier), or spend a lot of money on decor (like an entire front lawn arrangement and lights on the roof), or buy a costume (neither a sexy nor a scary one), or set up a Christmas tree (and spend a fortune on new ornaments), Thanksgiving prep can take a lot of work to get just right. It's nice to show your appreciation.

Thus, if anyone should receive a gift on Thanksgiving, it's certainly the hostess or host who has spent time and energy on preparing a beautiful Thanksgiving feast with all the stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, mac 'n' cheese, and pumpkin pie anyone can handle.

So, we've curated a list of thoughtful Thanksgiving hostess gifts for the host or hostess on this lovely holiday that encourages us to give some extra thought to the blessings in our lives. From scented candles that create ambiance and beautiful serving dishes and cozy blankets for the home, to fashion and beauty pieces for the glam hostess you know well, there's something for every type of hostess on this list. Gobble gobble and Happy Thanksgiving!

Best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas

Super Chunky Acrylic/Vegan Knit Blanket, $56, Etsy

Beyond cozy, this luxurious blanket will make a lovely throw but is also perfect for snuggling. Who doesn't like a nice snuggle from time to time in the winter?

Thanksgiving Book & Turkey Decor, $39, Etsy

Any Thanksgiving hostess will appreciate this cute decorative piece that will look great as holiday decor for Thanksgiving and for the fall season in general.

Juliska Ceramic Appetizer Platter, $98, Nordstrom

Keep all appetizers neat and organized with this clever platter - any Thanksgiving hostess will love it! She might just use it upon arrival.

I Should Have Known That Trivia Game, $20, Nordstrom

After the turkey is all gone and you're stuffed with stuffing, it's time for some fun with this trivia game about things we all know and yet sometimes forget.

Recipe Cocktail Shaker, $39, Nordstrom

A cocktail shaker with recipes already on it? It's too perfect to pass up! Whether your Thanksgiving has a signature cocktail or bartenders everywhere you look, this gift will be a hit.

Nest New York Birchwood Pine Reed Diffuser, $58, Nordstrom

This elevated scent diffuser will continously fill the home with a light, lovely scent for up to 90 days.

Fleur de Lis Drop Earrings in gold vermeil, was $100 now $85.99, Awe Inspired

For the Thanksgiving hostess who appreciates a bit of glam, these gold vermeil Fleur de Lis earrings will make a treasured gift.

L'Occitane Hand Cream Set, $29, Sephora

After working so hard, your Thanksgiving hostess needs to be reminded to keep her hands soft and healthy with this hand cream set.

Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle, $39, Ulta

Warm and soothing, the scent of this candle won't bother even the most sensitive of noses. It's a perfect addition to a smelly Thanksgiving kitchen or the table.

Gold Agate Slice Cheese Knives 3 Piece Set, $19.99, World Market

Fancy cheeses deserve fancy cheese knives. This agate set will be the star of the dinner table. (Especially for events in New England.)

Riedel Magnum Decanter, $99, Macy's

Wine just looks (and probably tastes) fancier when served from a decanter, and any Thanksgiving hostess will appreciate such a beautiful piece for her home and future parties.

What's a Hostess To Do? Paperback Book, $17.95, Amazon

Whether your Thanksgiving hostess is a pro or a newbie, this beautifully illustrated book has tons of ideas and tips for hosting a perfect party every time.

