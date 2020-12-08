Jamie Oliver delighted fans on Monday when he shared a tasty vegan Christmas recipe – move over turkey, there's a new dinner in town!

The celebrity chef took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his meat-free dish, which is much quicker and easier to make than you may expect.

"A lot of you have been asking me for #vegan Christmas Dinner alternatives and I've got just the recipe! This is my whole roasted cauliflower. With a thyme and paprika rub, it's definitely not lacking in flavour! So so good, trust me you'll love it. Link in bio guys. #VeggieChristmas #VeganChristmas," he captioned the post.

First, Jamie created a paste made of garlic, paprika, thyme leaves and olive oil which he rubbed over the cauliflower once the leaves and stalk had been removed.

The dad-of-four then drizzled sherry and lemon juice over the top and put the casserole pan in the oven for around 1 hour 20 minutes. To finish it off, Jamie poured in the tomatoes and lemon zest and cooked for another ten minutes. Yum!

For a more unusual dish, Jamie suggested serving it with pilaf rice and steamed greens, but fans of the usual trimmings such as roast potatoes, red cabbage, sprouts, carrots can also simply substitute the meat component.

And judging by his followers' reactions, it's bound to be a hit this festive season, whether you're vegan or not! "I love meat but it looks great," one commented, while a second remarked: "Oh, I have to make that one. Looks so amazing!"

Jamie has also shared some delicious options for meat-eaters this Christmas, including a festive twist on the classic winter-warmer, toad in the hole.

"Toad in the hole, yes we all love it. But have you ever had a toad in the hole with pigs in blankets?!? Yes really!! It's a winner with my lot! Great for using up your Sunday lunch leftovers too," Jamie captioned the snap.

