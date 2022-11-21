Thanksgiving 2022: Miranda Kerr and Hilaria Baldwin lead stars in revealing what they are thankful for in 2022

Miranda Kerr and Hilaria Baldwin lead the stars in revealing what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a day for giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the blessings in your own life from the past year.

Exclusive: TV stars share what they are thankful for this year

To celebrate this special American holiday with our Thanksgiving special starring Prue Leith on the digital cover, HELLO! spoke to Dancing with the Stars' professional Peta Murgatroyd, beauty entrepreneur Miranda, Hilaria Baldwin and philathropian Kimberley Williams Paisley - the wife of country star Brad Paisley - who shared what they are thankful for this year.

See more from the stars below...

Miranda Kerr, model and entrepreneur

"I love cooking and am so excited to cook for my family for Thanksgiving.

"My son Flynn loves cooking with me so we have so much fun together. I am so grateful to have a healthy, happy and loving husband and three boys."

Hilaria Baldwin

"I'm so grateful every day for how happy and healthy my children are.

"Things can be stressful and the kids can be wild, but I always keep in perspective that if we have our health and happiness, we can get through the stressful times."

Today's Sheinelle Jones

"I am most grateful for my health and for the health of the relatives that I love.

"I'm thankful that we look forward to being together, and that we're building memories I hope my children will cherish forever."

Kimberley Williams Paisley

"Our family is thankful for time to eat together, play together and reflect together on what we are thankful for."

Jana Kramer

"I feel like a broken record, but my family. I mean my kids are my life. I work hard for them.

"I just want them to have a good childhood and give them that and just show up the best I can and I think, you know, the best way that I can do that is make sure that I get my sleep."

Dancing with the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba

"Health is the gift we often take for granted but I've been blessed with an autoimmune disease which has helped me to be much more mindful of my health and how I’m taking care of myself. For me it's not a luxury, it’s a necessity to take care of my health. And I’ve really been much healthier since I’ve made health my number one priority. And I'm happier as a result of that.

"So, I'm grateful for my health and the health of my family, friends, and of course my pets; I have one little fur baby who is now 16 and I’m grateful for every day I have with her."

Peta Murgatroyd, professional dancer and businesswoman

"I am thankful for family. I am thankful for what I've got - and it sounds so cliche, but honestly, with IVF not working, and after wishing that I had more babies, like a full soccer team, I have got to sit back and just be grateful for having one beautiful, healthy child who loves me daily and a wonderful husband.

"I just have to sit in that space for a long, long time because it's so easy to jump out of and go, 'Oh, I want that.' No, I don't have this now, girl. So I'm just trying to stay in that space, honestly, for the rest of the year."

Pinky Cole, chef and businesswoman

"My family, motherhood, and successful business allow me to touch millions of people every day."

Corri English, co-host of Hi, My Name is Mom podcast

"I am feeling so thankful for the relationship my kids have with each other! Watching my oldest son Radley, nine, read to his little four-year-old brother Sebastian, and watching little brother Sebastian brush his little sister, Teddi, 18 months', hair… and watching little sister be very intentional about giving her big brother hugs and kisses before she goes to bed.. it’s so precious.

"My sister is my best friend, so watching my three become best friends is just priceless!"

Emma O’Connor, actress, She Said

"I am incredibly thankful for my new home - a beautiful brownstone apartment with my wonderful boyfriend and our (very ungrateful) cat, Chicken!

"Also grateful for Gorilla Glue, Maldon Sea Salt and Facebook Marketplace."

Hayley Orrantio, singer and actress

"This year I am thankful for… my family’s health. We had a bit of a scare with my dad recently and I am very thankful that he and my mom are doing really well now.

"They are my best friends so I can’t imagine not having them around. "

Zoe François, baker and Magnolia Network personality​​​​​​

"I feel so lucky and grateful to do work that I love and to share this life with my family, who I adore above all else."

Katie Saro, Magnolia Network personality and master antiquer

"We just moved across the country and bought my childhood home one year ago, and I never thought it would be possible to move here and buy it back but I'm thankful that I now get to raise my kids in the same community and home where I grew up.

"It feels like a great privilege to share that with them and deepen our roots in such a beautiful place."

Tiffy Cooks, digital content creator

"This year I am thankful for every moment I spent with my loved ones.

"With the world slowly opening up, it is so nice to reconnect with family and friends I haven’t seen in person for the past few years. Not only am I thankful for the moments I got to spend with them, I now cherish them even more, ensuring I live in the moment and not take anything for granted."

Sarah Palmyra, digital skincare and beauty expert

"I am thankful for my family, the flaky croissant at the bakery by my house and my online beauty community who will always be up for talking about all things skincare. "

Ester Tania, actress and digital content creator

"I am incredibly grateful for my family and husband forever and always.

"They support me in ways that let me how unconditional their love is for me. I travel so much and without their love and support my quality of life just wouldn’t be the same."

