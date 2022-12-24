Lady Amelia Spencer shows off incredible bachelorette cake The socialite is due to wed her fiancée next year

She may have impeccable taste when it comes to fashion, but it seems that Lady Amelia Spencer's penchant for creativity extends beyond the wardrobe. The socialite showed off her extravagant bachelorette party celebrations, which included a statement sweet treat.

Lady Amelia's friends presented the star with a striking cake which boasted a cream frosted exterior, frilled fluorescent pink icing and piping, a towering structure and a circular image of Amelia embracing her husband-to-be, Greg Mallett.

At the base of the cake, the words 'Amelia and Greg 21 March 2023' were inscribed in cursive gold writing.

Other sugary treats which bedecked the table and flanked the stunning cake included pink Lindor balls, heart-shaped cookies and small square French Fancies.

Lady Amelia Spencer's bachelorette cake was one to remember

In additional clips shared by the star's friends online, Amelia's followers could marvel at the feast upon which guests at the bash could indulge in. Large glasses topped to the brim with Aperol Spritz, delicatessen platters displaying celery, carrots, hummus, taramasalata, crisps and expansive bowls of salads offered up a fine dining experience for the girls in attendance.

Of course, Lady Amelia made a splash at the event with her bridal outfit. A pearlescent, cut-out co-ord featuring long sleeves, a mini skirt and wrap detailing was the chosen look for the highly anticipated occasion.

Princess Diana's niece enjoyed her pre-wedding bash abroad

Lady Amelia has been enjoying an active wedding season, and recently attended a friend's wedding ceremony alongside her fiancée, looking divine in baby pink. The socialite slipped into a Versace dress featuring gentle puff sleeves, a V-neckline, an ankle-length cut, a sweetheart silhouette and a romantic wrap effect for the occasion.

Of course, being a Versace design, the piece wasn't complete without the brand's signature peppering of golden safety pin adornment which outlined the slit of the dress.

The recycled designer number, which Lady Amelia previously wore during the world premiere of the new coffee machine WMF Perfection at Haus der Kunst last April, was paired with some opulent gold high heels boasting chunky chain detailing.

