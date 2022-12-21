Wine is a great last-minute gift and Naked Wines is offering $100 off

When it comes to the holiday season, the best gifts are ones that keep on giving. And nothing gives quite as well through the winter as wine!

Whether you're looking to stock up for the winter or you need a last-minute gift for your holiday hosts, Naked Wines provides a connoisseur-like experience now and in the future. By connecting a community of independent winemakers and wine drinkers, Naked Wines delivers world-class wines directly to your door. Their collection offers more than 150 award-winning wines, with more options added to the collection regularly.

Through Naked Wines' holiday offer, you can get a 12-pack of wine, plus three gifts of wine for just $79.99 with shipping included. Just use coupon code 2022HOLIDAY15. If you don't need that much wine, you an get a 9-pack plus gifts for just $49.99 using code 2022HOLIDAY9. Either way, you're saving $100! The offer is valid through January 7, 2023.

