Supermarket opening hours during Christmas revealed: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi and more Get all your shopping done ahead of Christmas Day!

With Christmas spelling busier shopping hours, supermarkets across the UK are extending their opening times in a bid to accommodate customers.

We've tracked all the major changes for this year, making it easier for you to plan your weekly trip to the supermarket and avoid panic-buying mayhem. Find out when the likes of Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury's and more will be opening their doors across the festive period.

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury's stores will be open from 6am-7pm on Christmas Eve, however, stores will remain closed on Christmas Day. To find out more, visit stores.sainsburys.co.uk.

Marks & Spencer

While opening hours may vary, the majority of Marks & Spencer stores will be operating with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Thursday, December 23: 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve, Dec 24: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day, Dec 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: CLOSED

Monday, Dec 27: 9am to 8pm

Tuesday, Dec 28: 9am to 8pm

Wednesday, Dec 29: 8am to 10pm

Thursday, Dec 30: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve, Dec 31: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day, January 1: 10am to 6pm

Sunday, Jan 2: Noon to 6pm

Monday Jan 3: 9am to 8pm

Tuesday Jan 4: 8am to 10pm

To find out the individual opening hours of your nearest store, excluding those in petrol stations or railway stations, please visit marksandspencer.com.

Tesco

Tesco stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and will be open 24 hours a day on December 23 and Christmas Eve. Check tesco.com before heading to your local store.

Asda

Thursday, December 23: 6am to 11pm

Christmas Eve, Dec 24: 6am to 7pm

Christmas Day, Dec 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: 10am to 4pm

Monday, Dec 27: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday, Dec 28: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday, Dec 29: 7am to 10pm

Thursday, Dec 30: 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve, Dec 31: 7am to 7pm

New Year’s Day, January 1: 10am to 5pm

Sunday, Jan 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, Jan 3: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday, Jan 4: 7am to 10pm

Customers are advised to check their store locator page for details of their local store opening hours: storelocator.asda.com.

Aldi

Aldi has announced the following opening times, however, customers are advised to check their local Aldi opening times online before planning a visit. Go to aldi.co.uk.

Thursday, December 23: 7am to 10pm

Christmas Eve, Dec 24: 7am to 6pm

Christmas Day, Dec 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: CLOSED

Monday, Dec 27: 8am to 8pm

Tuesday, Dec 28: 8am to 8pm

Wednesday, Dec 29: 8am to 8pm

Thursday, Dec 30: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Eve, Dec 31: 8am to 6pm

New Year’s Day, January 1: CLOSED

Sunday, Jan 2: 9.30am to 8pm

Lidl

Thursday, December 23: 7am to 11pm

Christmas Eve, Dec 24: 7am to 7pm

Christmas Day, Dec 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: 10am to 4pm

Monday, Dec 27: 8am to 10pm

Tuesday, Dec 28: 8am to 10pm

Wednesday, Dec 29: 8am to 10pm

Thursday, Dec 30: 8am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec: 8am to 8pm

New Year’s Day, January 1: 10am to 7pm

Sunday, Jan 2: 10am to 4pm

Monday, Jan 3: 8am to 8pm

For the most accurate opening and closing times for your local store please check the Lidl store finder.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7am to 6pm, but will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with the exception of Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

To find out more visit waitrose.com.

Morrisons

Thursday, December 23: 6am to midnight

Christmas Eve, Dec 24: 6am to 6pm

Christmas Day, Dec 25: CLOSED

Boxing Day, Dec 26: 9am to 6pm

Monday, Dec 27: 7am to 10pm

Tuesday, Dec 28: 7am to 10pm

Wednesday, Dec 29: 7am to 10pm

Thursday, Dec 30: 7am to 10pm

New Year’s Eve, Dec 31: 7am to 6pm

New Year’s Day, January 1: 10am to 4pm

Sunday, Jan 2: 10pm to 4pm

Keep an eye on your local branch by visiting my.morrisons.com.

