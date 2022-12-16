Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in ruched dress for wedding celebrations The socialite looked beyond pretty in pale pink

Lady Amelia Spencer is gearing up for her big day, which is sure to be the wedding of the season. The niece of Princess Diana is due to wed her long-term partner Greg Mallett in the new year and she is slowly stirring wedding day fever courtesy of her friends.

Lady Amelia, 30, attended her friend's wedding ceremony alongside her fiancée, looking divine in baby pink. The socialite slipped into a Versace dress featuring gentle puff sleeves, a V-neckline, an ankle-length cut, a sweetheart silhouette and a romantic wrap effect.

Of course, being a Versace design, the piece wasn't complete without the brand's signature peppering of golden safety pin adornment which outlined the slit of the dress.

The recycled designer number, which Lady Amelia previously wore during the world premiere of the new coffee machine WMF Perfection at Haus der Kunst last April, was paired with some opulent gold high heels boasting chunky chain detailing.

Lady Amelia Spencer dazzled in a pale pink Versace dress

Lady Kitty Spencer's younger sister styled her hair in a sleek high bun and opted for a glamorous beauty blend. A patent gold Versace handbag was strapped over her right shoulder, perfect for all her wedding day essentials.

Her partner Greg looked suave beside his wife-to-be, donning a pair of crisp navy trousers and a pristine white shirt.

The socialite was joined by her partner Greg Mallett

Amelia took to social media to share the wholesome wedding day images with her friends and family online. She captioned the post: "Wedding season. celebrating special Linds and Chris," adding a string of love heart emojis.

Her loved ones were quick to respond to her pretty-in-pink wedding aesthetic. "Beyonddd," one friend wrote, while another said: "Your dress!" A third added: "Good grief," and a fourth noted: "Pretty in pink!"

Lady Amelia previously wore her designer piece back in April

