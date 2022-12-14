Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton's £12 Christmas treat is so simple to make

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales famously gifted the late Queen Elizabeth II a jar of homemade chutney using her grandmother's recipe - and it went down so well, the monarch made sure it was served on the table on Christmas Day.

In an ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Kate recalled her first Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family. "I was worried about what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents."

WATCH: Princess Kate's children help her baking in the kitchen

Princess Kate decided to make her own granny's recipe of marrow chutney - a sweet and tangy condiment best served with cheeses, or even slathered in a leftover turkey sandwich.

She added: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table."

The royal gifted the Queen her granny's marrow chutney

The recipe is clearly close to the Middleton family's heart. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton even printed the recipe for 'Granny's Marrow Chutney' in her book Celebrate, which was published in 2012.

The ingredients, which consist of marrow, onions, vinegar, sultanas, apples, dates and various spices are surprisingly affordable if you were to make a batch yourself. Around £12 to be exact, according to calculations done by The Express.

This affordable Christmas condiment no doubt goes down a treat in both Kate and Pippa's households. And as the sisters grew up making the chutney with their granny, we wonder if they're passing on the tradition to their own children.

Princess Kate makes no secret of the fact her three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love to give her a hand in the kitchen.

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations this summer, the Wales children helped their mother bake cupcakes, and we can so picture them lending a hand to whip up a batch of Kate's festive marrow chutney too.

