The Queen's controversial Boxing Day menu divided the nation – see why

Christmas will be a very different affair for the royal family this year. Not only is the royal family marking their first festive period without the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, but they will presumably be feasting upon a different Boxing Day menu since the royal's passing.

The royal family typically celebrates at Sandringham estate in Norfolk with the most incredible feasts, and even though this year might be more understated, we imagine they'll stick to the traditional breakfast, lunch and dinner they usually favour. But do you know what was on the late monarch's – rather controversial – Boxing Day menu?

For those who stayed with the Queen, December 26 begun with a hearty buffet breakfast of kedgeree, bacon and eggs.

Kedgeree, a Scottish staple, is a dish of flaked fish, rice, hard-boiled eggs with cream and curry powder – not something most people would like to be served after a late night!

Kedgeree is typically on the menu

They would then spend the rest of Boxing Day enjoying a range of outdoor pursuits, such as shooting, riding and walking around the vast estate. The family traditionally takes part in a pheasant shoot as well as horse riding, followed by an annual lunch of cold cuts and salads.

The royal Boxing Day menu was typically lighter than that on Christmas Day, which consisted of a full English breakfast, followed by a traditional turkey Christmas dinner and afternoon tea.

The royals usually spend Boxing Day at Sandringham estate - but not this year

Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who has worked for the Queen and Princess Diana, has cooked around seven Christmas dinners in his career and he revealed to HELLO! what to expect from the royal Christmas menu.

"It was the same meal every year," he said. "They're actually boring when it comes to festivities! They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys.

The annual lunch usually includes cold cuts and salads

"We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch."

The family would dine on "turkey, different stuffings – sage and onion, chestnut – and the traditional sides like roast potatoes, mash potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts," added Darren, and then Christmas pudding for dessert.

