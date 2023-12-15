Princess Kate's Christmas on a plate: 'High energy' breakfast, immune-boosting roast & more

The royal family have some fascinating traditions, not least around the festive period. While the rest of us will be dining on fried breakfasts, turkey lunches and indulgent desserts, the Princess of Wales is expected to choose a healthier Christmas menu, according to a nutritionist.

A few key substitutions could leave Princess Kate in good stead when it comes to her royal duties, from her "high energy" breakfast she enjoys in private to her organic, immune-boosting trimmings thanks to her father-in-law King Charles. Take a look at Kate's Christmas on a plate, according to experts at Bulk.com…

Christmas breakfast

© Getty Images The royal family tend to spend Christmas at Sandringham

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William, the men and women traditionally eat their breakfasts separately on Christmas Day. The women tend to get lighter foods such as toast, yoghurt or fruit delivered to their rooms, while the men start the day with a larger meal of eggs, grilled kidneys, kippers and bacon.

Nutritionists believe Kate's lighter, nutritious breakfast reduces the risk of feeling bloated and sluggish and helps improve energy levels and concentration. It is also a great way to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which go hand in hand with processed meats such as sausages, bacon and sugary breakfast cereals.

© Chris Jackson The Princess of Wales will reportedly enjoy a healthy Christmas breakfast

The Princess has been known to favour antioxidant-rich green smoothies and oatmeal in her daily diet, so it's possible she would choose the food packed with soluble fibre to kick-start the festivities.

"This can curb those mid-morning or late-night cravings, making it easier to stick to a lower calorie intake across the day. The fibre in oats also helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is crucial for weight management," said nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green.

Christmas lunch

© Getty The royal family traditionally eat turkey with all the trimmings for lunch

Darren previously told HELLO! the royals always had a "boring" Christmas lunch that followed the same format. "They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys," he said, adding that it would be accompanied by "different stuffings – sage and onion, chestnut – and the traditional sides like roast potatoes, mash potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts."

Many of these are likely to have been grown at Sandringham in Norfolk, where the royals host their Christmas celebrations. Since managing the estate in 2017, King Charles has had a focus on organic foods free from pesticides and other chemicals.

Should Kate choose to a roastie or two to her plate, she would be upping her intake of fibre and antioxidants, nutritionists explained. This will keep her full for longer, lower her cholesterol and up her vitamin levels to help her ward off colds and flu that are common in winter. Plus, Kate's intake of carrots will add vitamin A to her diet, which is known to aid skin health – not that the Princess has ever struggled to achieve a glowing complexion!

Want to replicate the royals' Christmas pudding? Take a look at this easy step-by-step...

WATCH: Royal family shares recipe for traditional Christmas pudding

Christmas dinner

Darren said the evening buffet of cheeses and meats would be "even more elaborate" than lunch.

"The buffet was when they brought out the whole spread," said Darren. "When I was there, Harrods would always give them a whole foie gras en croute. They'd have a whole Stilton cheese. We'd take the top off, pitchfork the top and pour port into it. It made this gorgeous spread for the crackers. It was really opulent. There was also a big York ham that was decorated."

© Getty Kate's children also like vegetables such as carrots and beetroot

Kate reportedly prefers vegetarian dishes, but she also gets her protein intake from some meats. It's likely that she would want to add some fresh salads or vegetables into the mix, especially since she said her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love them too!

While filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas special, the Princess divulged: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

