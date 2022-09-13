Queen's former chef Darren McGrady reveals rarely seen side to late monarch The late monarch's down-to-earth personality may surprise you

As the nation mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, former royal chef Darren McGrady has opened up about her approachable and warm character traits in a recent interview with former Great Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

Darren joined Piers on TalkTV, giving viewers an insight into what the Queen was "really like" during the fifteen years he was her personal chef - and her down-to-earth quirks may surprise you. "She was amazing," recalled Darren "At Balmoral, we actually got to dance with her up close and personal."

Chef McGrady, who also catered for the late Princess Diana and a young Prince William and Prince Harry, delighted royal fans with a charming recollection of the Queen's summers at her beloved Scottish Highlands residence.

"When you think about the Queen, you might think about her eating off the gold and the silver at state banquets, but she was just as happy taking a Tupperware container of sandwiches and fruit and going up into one of the lodges on the state of Balmoral where she'd have a picnic on her own.

The Queen spent every summer at Balmoral

"She seemed to have two lives, but when she came into the kitchen and said: 'Thank you for a wonderful weekend,' that made you feel like you were the only person in the world."

The chef also recalled how the former monarch had a fondness for Terry Wogan, who hosted the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show from 1993 until 2009.

"She'd eat cereal out of a Tupperware and listen to Terry Wogan," he told Piers.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Darren recently unveiled the one and only time he displeased the 96-year-old monarch while preparing her summer menu for Balmoral. "I still remember the one time that I made her really angry," he admitted.

Chef Darren remembered Her Majesty's softer side

He wanted to prepare a traditional Scandinavian dish called Tilslørte bondepiker, which involves layers of sweet cinnamon crumble, fresh stewed fruit and whipped cream - perfect for using up the abundance of juicy strawberries ripe at Balmoral in August.

In English, the dessert translates to 'Veiled Farmer's Daughters', which Darren wrote on the Queen's menu.

Confused by Darren's suggestion, the Queen sent up a handwritten note which read: "What or who are The Veiled Farmer's Daughters?!"

