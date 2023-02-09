Princess Kate's favourite pizza topping will divide the nation The Princess of Wales previously revealed her controversial pizza topping of choice

Isn't pizza great? So great that YouGov actually crowned it the fourth most popular takeaway dish in the UK last year.

It's hard to imagine the royal family enjoying such a simple thing as pizza. With personal chefs at their disposal and access to some of the world's most exclusive restaurants, we simply can't picture the likes of King Charles, Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla finding joy in a greasy cheese-laden dish like pizza - but they do. Find out more about the royals' favourite dishes in the video below…

WATCH: See the foods the royals love to eat

Loading the player...

Princess Kate even raised some serious eyebrows when she revealed her controversial pizza topping of choice - hint, it's not pineapple.

Back in 2019, the Princess of Wales was all smiles to join a group of children in a pizza-making session at Islington's Community Garden. Getting stuck into kneading dough, the royal mother-of-three was asked if the Queen eats pizza.

Princess Kate enjoyed making pizzas at an engagement in Islington in 2019

"That is such a good question," Kate replied. "I don't know… maybe next time I see her I should ask."

Sadly, royal fans never did learn whether the late monarch was mad for a margherita, though we do know she enjoyed the occasional kebab.

READ: This is what happened when I drank Kate Middleton's green 'pond water' smoothie for a month

The Princess then told the children that her favourite pizza topping was actually bacon. Surprisingly, the royal finds pepperoni, the nation's favourite topping, to be a spicy meat.

“Does anyone ever put bacon on a pizza? Bacon’s great," she tells the kids in a video from the event. "Do you not think that sounds good? I quite like that actually…It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy."

The Princess divided the nation with her controversial pizza preference

Naturally, this revelation about Kate's pizza topping preferences caused uproar amongst royal fans who were baffled by her belief that pepperoni was "spicy".

"Just found out Kate Middleton thinks pepperoni is spicy and it ruined my afternoon??" tweeted one horrified Twitter user at the time. "Are there more of you out there who truly believe this???"

Prince William reportedly "struggles" with spice

The royal's comment is made even more surprising considering her love for spicy foods. Princess Kate even shamed her husband Prince William for his lack of ability to "handle" her spicy homemade curries.

So, what do you think? Is pepperoni a spicy meat?

If you want more of a royal fix, listen to HELLO!'s podcast, where a former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.