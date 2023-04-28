Coronation cocktails: this delicious ready-mixed bellini is perfect for parties

From party food to decorations, there’s a lot to consider when planning the perfect Coronation celebration, including the important decision of what to drink when toasting to our new King.

Whether you’re catering for your friends and family, heading to the local park, or enjoying the ceremony from your sofa, nothing quite marks a special occasion like a delicious cocktail. But mixing and muddling the perfect drink for everyone to enjoy can be time-consuming and expensive. Luckily, Bellini Cipriani is a tasty, ready-to-drink version of a signature cocktail that’s fuss-free and full of flavour.

Invented in 1948 by bartender Giuseppe Cipriani at the infamous Harry’s Bar in Venice, Cipriani has gone down in history for creating one of the world’s most-loved cocktails. The long drink was first prepared in the original Harry’s Bar, and was named after the painter, Giovanni Bellini, because Giuseppe Cipriani saw a resemblance between the chromatic texture of the artist's paint and the drink itself. Invented towards the end of WW2, the cocktail celebrates freedom and peace.

Fresh, juicy, and delicate in flavour, it was such a hit that it soon became renowned as Cipriani’s signature cocktail. Since then, the original Harry’s Bar has been declared a national landmark by the Italian Minister for Cultural Affairs since 2001, and it remains a legendary tourist spot known for its Bellini cocktails, carpaccio, and celebrity clientele. The bar became famous for attracting aristocrats and celebrities like Katherine Hepburn, Ernest Hemingway, and Orson Welles, and is still renowned today for its warm atmosphere and fantastic cocktails.

The iconic drink is made with a combination of fresh white peach purée and prosecco which makes this sweet and soft aperitif the perfect drink for any celebration.

A labour of love, Cipriani’s original recipe for the perfect Bellini would usually take about ten minutes to prepare and consists of one quarter fresh white peach purée and three quarters prosecco. For Giuseppe, the magic remained in the preparation of the ingredients, requiring the bartender to rinse the succulent white peaches before carefully mashing them into a juicy purée. Then, the peach purée would be poured into a glass before topping with bubbly prosecco. One quick stir later, and you’ve got yourself a classic Bellini Cipriani.

But, unlike Giuseppe, not all of us have the time to be puréeing peaches! So, if you just want the incredible flavour with none of the work, then this cocktail has you covered. The new ready-to-drink Bellini Cipriani holds the same tantalising taste and velvety texture of the homemade recipe.

Available in two different sizes, the Bellini Cipriani 200ml is the perfect drink for one, while the Bellini Cipriani 750ml is ideal to share with friends. Simply chill in the fridge before opening a bottle of this world-famous cocktail. And with World Cocktail Day fast approaching on Saturday 13 May, there’s no better time to stock up on your favourite tipple. Whether you’re celebrating with friends over a bottomless brunch, toasting with loved ones over pre-dinner drinks, hosting the perfect party or just enjoying some well-earned “you” time, a Bellini Cipriani is the ideal accompaniment for every special occasion.

You can also enjoy the great taste of the classic cocktail on-the-go. Carefully packaged in mint blue bottles wrapped in silver foil, each rose-tinted drop contains the velvety flavour of fresh white peach and the crisp vivacity of Italian prosecco. Every sip remains true to the original Bellini established in Venice all those decades ago, and offers the perfect refreshment for every special occasion.

Not only is this award-winning cocktail celebrated for its natural, fresh flavour and rich heritage, but it’s also helpfully low in alcohol content, making it the perfect pick-me-up. And for those looking to avoid alcohol altogether, the Virgin Bellini Cipriani is a tasty alternative, available for just £12 for a pack of four 180ml bottles.

Cipriani’s vast collection of 5-star reviews and Great Taste Awards reflect the brand’s trustworthy quality, while underpinning everything that the historic name stands for: luxury, simplicity and heritage. Easy to transport and ready to pour, the Bellini Cipriani offers all the benefits of a premixed cocktail without compromising on the delicious flavour so that you can enjoy a taste of Italy from the comfort of your own home.

Best served chilled, the new ready-to-drink Bellini Cipriani is available to buy online from the company's official UK distributor, Sacla. So, if you’re celebrating the Coronation weekend with your friends and family, the party won’t be complete without a bottle or two of this classic cocktail.