We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham was left mortified on Saturday morning when her youngest, Harper Seven mistook her pre-workout protein shake for a frozen margarita.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares first peek inside Harper's bedroom – and it may surprise you

The 47-year-old captured the hilarious exchange in a sweet video posted to her Instagram Story, where Harper could be heard off-camera asking mum Victoria what she was blending so early in the morning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals husband David's new fashion role

"Good morning mummy! What is that? Is it a frozen margarita?"

Stunned by her nine-year-old's hilarious assumption, Victoria gasped before saying: "Harper!" in between giggles.

Harper mistook mum Victoria's protein shake for a tequila-based cocktail

Clearly shocked, the mother-of-four said: "It is 7.30 in the morning, it is not a frozen margarita, I am going to the gym!"

SEE: Harper Beckham's sweet gesture for mum Victoria is so adorable

MORE: Victoria Beckham's sweetest family moments with David and their children

"Love how she just assumed", wrote Victoria, sharing a close-up of her organic whey protein powder shake blending in a Vitamix blender.

Victoria shares a close bond with her only daughter, Harper

It's no wonder young Harper made the connection – the Beckham's luxury barn in their Cotswolds Estate is quite the place to party. The incredible family home is complete with its very own lake, outdoor swimming pool, wine cellar and underground tunnel often plays host to family parties, including Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday.

If you want to start your day like a former Spice Girl, the Victoria's Vitamix blender is perfect for whipping up protein shakes, smoothies, or (as Harper quite rightly put) frozen margaritas.

Vitamix Blender, £349, Amazon

Known in the Beckham household as the "green monster" breakfast smoothie, Victoria previously revealed she also likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet.

On days when she's not sipping on a smoothie or enjoying a pre-workout protein shake, Victoria typically enjoys a bowl of wholegrain cereal.

Puori Organic Whey Protein Powder, £45.99, Wiggle

Her Puori protein powder is packed with nutrients and amino acids essential for building muscle mass if you're a gym goer. Does it give the same kick as a frozen margarita though?

MORE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet revealed: the star's breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.