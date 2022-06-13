The Queen's favourite gin brand might surprise you - and you can pick it up in Tesco

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret the Queen enjoys a tipple from time to time, with her favourite cocktail reportedly being a Dubbonnet - a gin-based cocktail from the 1930s.

The 96-year-old monarch loves the French twist on a classic gin martini, which sees the Dry Vermouth element replaced with Dubonnet Rouge, a fortified wine with quinine. The result is a sharp and slightly sweet martini, best served with a twist of fresh lemon.

WATCH: The Queen's daily diet revealed

The Dubonnet was traditionally designed for aristocrats to show off the finest gin in their liquor cabinet, but the Queen's actual favourite gin brand is far from fancy. In fact, you can pick up a bottle in your local Tesco for just £21.

According to the Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady, Her Majesty's favourite gin brand is Gordon's London Dry Gin. The familiar brand was first established in 1769 by Alexander Gordon as he set out on a mission to produce a gloriously-flavoured gin worthy of carrying his family name.

Gordon's London Dry Gin, £20.71, Amazon

Today, Gordon's gin is so well-known that the award-winning gin can be picked up from pretty much any supermarket in the UK - and it certainly makes a refreshing G&T!

Taking to Instagram to share a snap from a recent holiday, chef Darren wrote: "It’s 104 degrees today in Dallas and also World Gin Day. Celebrating in my happy place with The Queen’s favourite gin Gordon’s. Cheers!"

Contrary to reports that the longest-reigning monarch likes to drink four glasses of alcohol a day, her Majesty's former chef previously spoke out to clarify his comments about her favourite drinks - after he said his quotes were misreported.

"She'd be pickled if she drank that much," the former royal chef told CNN. "All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink."

The monarch likes to drink a Dubonnet - a gin-based cocktail

The chef then clarified that Her Majesty doesn't drink every day. "She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic," he said.

Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day!"

